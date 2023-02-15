<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Everspin to Host Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End 2022 Earnings Call on March 1, 2023

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2022 financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and Chief Executive Officer and Anuj Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday March 1st at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results. The 10-K will be available for viewing on Thursday, March 2.

To participate and ask questions, please pre-register online to receive a telephone number and a unique passcode at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI04765d4422f44cbd84676412c4bb3bee

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/svhtcoq3

The registration link and replay will be available on the company investor relations website at https://investor.everspin.com/.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

Anuj Aggarwal; Chief Financial Officer

T: 480-347-1082

E: anuj.aggarwal@everspin.com

