Europe’s Cold Chain Market 2026-2030 by Application, Type and Method – Total Revenues to Expand by $94.8 Billion – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The cold chain market in Europe is projected to expand by USD 94.8 billion from 2025 to 2030, with a robust CAGR of 12.5%. This market analysis provides a comprehensive outlook, including market size, forecast, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a detailed vendor landscape profiling approximately 25 vendors. The current market scenario reveals substantial growth potential fueled by burgeoning biopharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, stringent regulatory compliance, and green logistics initiatives. Key technological integrations and IoT connectivity are pivotal to this progress.

The deployment of automation and AI-driven analytics is poised to spur further growth in the cold chain sector across Europe. Additionally, a shift towards eco-friendly solutions and enhanced logistics for advanced therapeutics underscores a growing demand. This report synthesizes data through a meticulous combination of primary and secondary sources, delivering extensive market size details and regional segmentation alongside vendor analysis.

Cold Chain Market Segmentation

By Application:

Meat, Fish, and Seafood

Fruits, Vegetables, and Beverages

Dairy and Frozen Desserts

Bakery and Confectionery

Healthcare

By Type:

Refrigerated Warehouse

Refrigerated Transportation

By Method:

Frozen

Chilled

Deep-frozen

The report highlights areas crucial to the cold chain market in Europe, including market sizing, forecasting, and industry analysis.

An in-depth vendor analysis enhances client strategies for market positioning, featuring key players such as:

AP Moller Maersk AS

Beno Trans GmbH

Blue Water Shipping AS

DHL International GmbH

DSV AS

FRIGO GmbH and Co. KG

GEODIS

Kraftverkehr SE and Co. KG

Kuehne Nagel Management AG

Lineage Inc.

MSC Mediterranean Co. SA

NewCold Cooperatief UA

Noatum Holdings S.L.U.

NORDFROST GmbH and Co. KG.

Pacific Logistics Group.

Pfenning Logistics

WILMS Transport GmbH

Emerging trends and challenges impacting market growth are also meticulously covered, guiding companies to capitalize on future opportunities.

Combining analysis, synthesis, and data summation from diverse sources, the report offers an insightful depiction of the market dynamics. It evaluates critical parameters like profitability, pricing strategies, competitive landscape, and promotional tactics, serving as a reliable resource resulting from extensive research.

