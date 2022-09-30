European Managed and Professional Security Services Markets, 2022-2025: Establishing SOCs Throughout Europe to Address Government Regulations and Privacy Concerns – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “European Managed and Professional Security Services Market” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This study focuses on the European Managed & Professional Security Services market and includes revenue forecast for 2022-2025, with analysis of regions including the UK, DACH, Southern Europe, France, Benelux, Nordics and Rest of Europe.
The Managed Security Services Market is made up of security vendors who provide technology, expertise, and management for the private and public sector, but the customer retains control and oversight.
Common services include DDoS protection or mitigation, managed firewall, vulnerability management, or breach & attack simulation. These services are sometimes provided onsite but are mostly delivered via the Security Operations Centers (SOCs) of the Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP).
In the last two years, managed XDR and MDR have emerged as comprehensive service aggregators that serve as single-pane-of-glass services through which providers deploy incident response, and additional security capabilities.
Organizations decide to work with MSSPs mostly due to the lack of in-house headcount and expertise. MSSPs provide economies of scale that enable the organizations they serve to achieve significant savings by allowing the MSSP to manage, maintain, hire, train, and retain experienced cybersecurity professionals.
The analysis also provides breakdown by:
Verticals
- FS
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Technology
- Utilities
- Government
- Education Manufacturing
- Media & Communication
Business Size
- Micro (<100 empl)
- Small (100 – 1,000 empl)
- Medium (1,001 – 2,500 empl)
- Large (2,501 empl – 10,000)
- Super large (more than 10,000 empl)
Service lines:
(MSS)
- Security Operations & Analytics
- Network & Cloud security
- Endpoint Protection
- Vulnerability & Risk Management
- Web Protection
(PSS)
- Response
- Assessment
- Implementation
- Advisory
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives for the European Managed and Professional Security Services Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis – Managed & Professional Security Services Market
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Growth Metrics
- Distribution Channels
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast for Managed Security Services
- Revenue Forecast for Professional Security Services
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Enterprise Size
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Managed Security Service Lines
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Professional Security Service Lines
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Establishing SOCs Throughout Europe to Address Government Regulations and Privacy Concerns
- Further Innovation: OT/IoT Security, Managed Identity and Managed SSE/SASE
4. Insights for CISOs
- Preliminary Considerations for CISOs or Directors of Security
- MSS/PSS Providers and Security Maturity
- Long-Term Strategic Planning
- Security Maturity is more than Technology, Tools, and Controls
- Technology-focused Security Maturity and Revenue
5. Next Steps
