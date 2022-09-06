Europe Radiation Hardened Electronics Market to Grow by 3.5% Annually Through 2028 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe Radiation Hardened Electronics Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Manufacturing Technique, By Product Type, By Application (Space, Aerospace & Defense, Nuclear Power Plant, Medical), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 – 2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Europe Radiation Hardened Electronics Market is expected to witness market growth of 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

The aerospace and defense industries are the primary users of radiation hardening and survival testing. Defense systems and facilities that are expected to function in the aftermath of a nuclear explosion must be tolerant of huge amounts of radiation, which necessitates the use of radiation-hardened electronics.

These radiation-hardened electronics and systems must also be able to work in the event of secondary radiation impacts, such as an electromagnetic pulse, which is a massive dosage of electromagnetic radiation. For that functionality to be maintained through an event where these systems are exposed to high levels of radiation, it requires radiation-hardened electronics to be used in the design.

Solar flares, which release tremendous volumes of radiation, are one of the greatest risks to industrial and military satellite systems in space. Solar flares with enough force can even harm electronics on Earth’s surface, triggering power outages and system malfunctions. Solar flares are especially dangerous to spacecraft, spacecraft, and space stations because they have no atmosphere to protect them. Radiation hardening measures are critical for protecting human passengers from the direct impacts of electromagnetic exposure to radiation as well as preventing damage to spacecraft electronic equipment caused by space radiation.

The Robotic Exploration of Severe Environments project was a Helmholtz Alliance research project aimed at improving Germany’s robotics capabilities for extreme climates such as deep-sea and space exploration from 2012 to 2017. The project’s common technological study goal was to increase autonomous robotic functionality for both application domains, while the focus was also on putting research into practice, increasing technology readiness, and demonstrating features and functionality during test protests in realistic environments.

The deep-sea domain conducted a demonstration in the Arctic region (Svalbard) in October 2017, and the space domain conducted the ROBEX analog mission on Mt Etna in June/July 2017, bringing together several DLR establishments with other German research groups to illustrate independent robotics abilities in the dangerous deep sea and outer space environments.

The development of webcams for surveillance technology to monitor nuclear reactors or nuclear waste storage sites is gaining popularity. Radiation tolerance is required for some applications, with doses in the Megagray (SiOsub 2) range, whereas the most resistant commercial or prototype equipment based on solid-state image sensors can withstand doses as low as a few Known Good Yield. The radiation hardening technique developed by research groups to improve the tolerance to ionizing radiation of various sub-parts of these imaging techniques by working at the components and assemblies design levels at the same time.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Component

Power Management

Mixed Signal ICs

Processors & Controllers

Memory

By Manufacturing Technique

Radiation-Hardening by Design (RHBD)

Radiation-Hardening by Process (RHBP)

By Product Type

Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS)

Custom Made

By Application

Space

Aerospace & Defense

Nuclear Power Plant

Medical

By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Key Market Players

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Microchip Technology, Inc.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Xilinx, Inc.

TTM Technologies, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis – Global

Chapter 4. Europe Radiation Hardened Electronics Market by Component

Chapter 5. Europe Radiation Hardened Electronics Market by Manufacturing Technique

Chapter 6. Europe Radiation Hardened Electronics Market by Product Type

Chapter 7. Europe Radiation Hardened Electronics Market by Application

Chapter 8. Europe Radiation Hardened Electronics Market by Country

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

