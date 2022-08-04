Europe Polypropylene In 3D Printing Market Poised to Hit $4.08 Billion by 2030 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Europe Polypropylene In 3D Printing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Form (Filament, Powder), by End Use (Automotive, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods), by Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe polypropylene in 3D printing market size is expected to reach USD 4,084.44 million by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.2% from 2022 to 2030. The regional market is expected to register growth due to the high adoption of polymers in implants, on account of their abrasion resistance, chemical resistance, and durability. The demand for electric vehicles and the growing utilization of high-performance and lightweight plastic components by many manufacturers is further expected to drive the polypropylene in 3D printing market growth in Europe.

In addition, the high level of consumer expenditure on healthcare, primarily in Germany, is expected to drive the filament form segment. France has witnessed advancements in terms of technology across its aerospace & defense industry. 3D hubs, 3D Ceram, 3D Prod, and 3D Ceram SAS are some of the companies that integrate 3D printing, creating opportunities for 3D printed polypropylene.

End-use industry players in Europe are investing heavily in developing 3D printing technologies which can fuel the market for polypropylene in 3D printing. For instance, in June 2021, Volkswagen AG announced the use of a new 3D printing process in vehicle production. The company will use binder jetting, a 3D printing technology, to manufacture components at the company's main plant in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Major players are entering into partnerships to develop additional 3D printing powders. In November 2021, Covestro AG and Farsoon announced the extension of their partnership of polymer 3D printing materials. The companies have strengthened their collaboration by announcing additional 3D printing powders. Covestro has already launched Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) and Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) powders using the latter's machines and now plans for additional powders.

In January 2022, a group of organizations from Canada and Germany, including Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology (ILT), BCT, National Research Council of Canada (NRC), McGill University, and Apollo Machine & Welding Ltd., set up a new project named Artificial Intelligence Enhancement of Process Sensing for Adaptive Laser Additive Manufacturing (AI-SLAM). This was done to automate the process of repairing parts using artificial intelligence and 3D printing. The project is aimed to develop advanced AI-based software to run Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D printers.

Europe Polypropylene In 3D Printing Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the filament segment accounted for a prominent share in the market in 2021 and is further expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period.

The automotive industry dominated the regional market and accounted for more than 32.0% of the revenue share in 2021, owing to the lightweight, high bacterial and chemical resistance properties provided by the polypropylene.

As of 2021, Germany accounted for more than 24% of the revenue share in the overall market, due to increasing utilization of high-performance lightweight plastic components by many manufacturers to achieve fuel efficiency and weight reduction in passenger as well as sports cars in the region.

End-use companies are entering into strategic partnerships with polypropylene manufacturers to develop customized materials for their products and gain a competitive advantage.

In April 2020, BASF SE and H.P. Development Company, L.P. partnered to create a new 3D printing polypropylene (P.P.) material that delivers high productivity and minimizes waste for industrial-level manufacturing. This polypropylene material can be used to prototype and produce parts, including vehicles' exteriors, interiors, and under the hood.

In December 2020, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. launched Beon3D, a polypropylene compound having good surface quality, high dimensional stability, and good heat resistance, enabling it to be used in the manufacturing of complex and high-quality parts in 3D printing.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Europe Polypropylene in 3D Printing Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

Chapter 4 Europe Polypropylene in 3D Printing Market: Form Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Europe Polypropylene in 3D Printing Market: End-use Estimates & Analysis

Chapter 6 Polypropylene in 3D Printing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

BASF Se

Lyondellbasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Sabic

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Covestro AG

Recreus Industries S.L.

Braskem

Sculpteo

