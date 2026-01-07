Europe Existing & Upcoming Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025-2029: Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT Data, Data4 Group, Vantage Data Centers Rank Among the Leading Data Center Operators – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Europe Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Europe hosts around 1445+ existing data centers, with countries like the UK, Germany, France, Netherlands having a strong presence in the region.
The United Kingdom dominates the existing market with a power capacity of more than 1.7 GW, driven by major players like VIRTUS Data Centers, Equinix, Digital Realty, Ark Data Centers and Vantage Data Centers.
The Nordic sub-region is witnessing a significant rise in upcoming data centers with countries like Finland, Norway and Denmark contributing as the top markets for the region.
Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT Data, Data4 Group and Vantage Data Centers rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across Europe.
KEY MARKET HIGHLIGHTS:
This database (Excel) product covers the Europe data center market portfolio analysis, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 1,446 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 373 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Luxembourg
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
-
Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (1,446 FACILITIES)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (London 1, Slough 2)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (373 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/Investors Covered in This Europe Data Center Market
- 1911 Data Centres
- 3data
- 3S
- A1 Telekom Austria AG
- ACS Group
- Ada Infrastructure
- Adamant
- Adgar Investments & Development
- AI Pathfinder
- AiOnX
- Aire Networks
- AmberCore
- Apatura
- Apto & Dromeus Capital
- AQ Compute (hScale)
- Arcem
- Argaman Group
- Ark Data Centres
- Aroundtown
- Artnet
- Aruba
- Asia Pacific Land
- ASP Data Center
- Asseco Data Systems
- Atlantic Hub
- AtlasEdge
- Atman
- atNorth
- ATOMDATA (Rosatom)
- Avaio
- AzInTelecom
- Azora
- Bahnhof
- Baltneta
- BEMOBILE
- Beyond.pl's
- Bilt Technology
- Blue Box
- Bluestar Datacenter
- Box2bit
- Brookfield Asset Management
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Caineal
- Carbon3.ai
- Casablanca INT
- CE Colo
- Center of Ukrainian Internet Names
- Ceske Radiokomunikace
- CloudHQ
- Cluster Power
- Colt Data Centre Services
- Comarch
- Compass Datacenters
- CompassForge Ventures
- Conapto
- Corscale
- CROC
- CyrusOne
- Dante FS Group
- Data Castle
- Data Center Partners (DCP)
- Data Space
- Data4 Group
- DataCube
- Datagroup
- DataHata
- DataHouse@Tallinn
- DataOne
- DataPro
- dataR
- DATASIX
- DataSpace
- DataSpring
- Daticum Data Center
- Datum
- DayOne
- DC Digitalis (VNET Slovakia)
- dc77
- dcenter. Pl. sp
- De Novo
- DEAC
- Deep Green
- Delska
- Deutsche Telekom (Slovak Telekom)
- Digital Realty
- Digital Reef
- Distinct Data Center
- DL Invest Group
- DLD (Salford) Ltd
- Dream Line Holding
- Echelon Data Centres
- EcoDataCenter
- ECO-LocaXion
- EDC One
- EdgeConneX
- Edged Energy & Merlin Properties
- EdgeMode and Vertical Data (SUB 1)
- Edgenex
- Edora
- EID LLP
- Elektrizitatswerk Wels Aktiengesellschaft
- Elite UK REIT Management Pte. Ltd
- Elsham Tech Park Ltd
- Energia Data Centre
- EngineNode
- Eni & G42
- Equinix
- Evolink
- Evroc
- E-Werk Mittelbaden & Leitwerk (Baden Cloud JV)
- Exea
- FCDC Corp
- FF Ventures
- Firstcolo
- FlexBase Group
- Form8tion Data Centers
- Garbe Data Center
- GigaCenter
- Global Switch
- Global Technical Realty (GTR)
- GlobalConnect
- Goodman
- Green Datacenter
- Green Mountain & KMW
- Greenergy
- GreenScale
- GreenWeaver AI Ltd (Spode Works Regeneration Ltd)
- Greykite
- GRZ IT Center
- GTS Novera (T-Mobile)
- GTS Slovakia
- GTS Telecom
- Hochtief (Owned by ACS Group)
- House of Data
- Huawei
- Humber Tech Park
- Hyperco
- Icade
- iGenius
- IMAQLIQ
- Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) and Serverfarm
- INEA
- Infinite Chiain
- Infonet DC
- Ingenostrum
- Invitech
- IQ PL
- Iron Mountain
- Isojoki Data Center Oy
- ITPS
- itQ Data Center
- itself
- IXcellerate
- JCD Group
- K2 Data Centres
- Kao Data
- Kapsch BusinessCom
- KEVLINX
- Key Point
- Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS)
- Korbank Data Center
- Kwere II
- Kyivstar
- Latos Data Center
- Latvian Baltic General Power Company
- LCL
- Liberum Navitas
- Lidl (Schwarz Group)
- LIM Center
- Link Park Heathrow
- Linxdatacenter
- LVRTC
- M247 Data Center
- Magenta Telecom
- Magyar Telekom
- Maincubes
- Mainova WebHouse
- MasterDC
- MCN Telecom
- Media Stream AI (MSAI)
- MegaFon
- Merlin Properties
- Mevspace
- MGX/Bpifrance/Mistral AI/NVIDIA
- Miran
- MTS
- mtw.ru
- Nessus
- Neterra
- Nethits` Telecom
- Netia
- Newtelco Ukraine
- nextlayer
- North C Group
- NorthC
- Northtree Investment Management
- Norwich Research Park
- Nostrum Group
- Nscale
- Nscale & Aker
- NTT Global Data Centers
- nubes
- NXDATA
- OBIT
- Omega Telecom
- Omnilogic
- On Demand Data Center(IBM)
- OpCore (Iliad Group & InfraVia)
- OpticNet Ploiesti
- Orange Business Services
- Orange Romania
- Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited
- OVIO Data Processing Center
- Panattoni
- PASHA Technology
- PATRIZIA
- Penta Infra
- Perpetuus
- PFF Telecom (O2 Czech Republic)
- PGIM Real Estate
- PhosAgro
- PNT Data Center
- Polarnode
- Polcom
- Pomorskie Centrum Przetwarzania Danych (PCPD)
- Portland Trust
- Portus Data Centers
- PPNT Data Center
- Prime Data Centers
- Prologis
- PureDC
- QTS (Blackstone)
- Quetta Data Centers (AZORA)
- RackHost
- RACKRAY
- Rackspace Technology
- Raiffeisen Informatik GmbH
- Red Admiral DC Ltd
- Regant Oy
- RETN
- Rostelecom
- SafeDX
- Salt Ayre Leisure Centre
- SAMCA Group
- Sarenet
- Scale42 & GIG
- SDC Capital Partners
- Segro
- Selectel
- ServeCentric
- Sesterce
- Seznam.cz
- Shelborn Drummond Ltd
- SitelPop
- Solano
- Solaria
- Solaria Energia
- SPCSS
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (Virtus Data Center)
- STACK Infrastructure (Safe Host)
- Stack Telecom
- STACKIT
- Stadtwerke Klagenfurt
- Star Storage
- Start Campus (Pioneer Point & Davidson Kempner)
- Stoneshield (XDC Properties)
- STORESPEED (Magnora)
- SUB1
- Suomen Energiainsinoorit Technology Oy
- Switch Datacenters
- T Mobile
- TALEX
- Telecom Italia
- Telehouse
- Telenor
- Hafslund & HitecVision
- Telepoint
- Templus
- TENNET Telecom
- Tet DATTUM
- Thylander
- Tiktok (Hyperco)
- T-Mobile
- Tritax Big Box
- TrustInfo
- TSBG Hosting
- TTC TELEPORT
- United DC Data Center Kyiv
- Ukraine
- University of Trento
- Covi Costruziono
- Dedagroup
- GPI & ISA
- Valencia Digital Port Connect (VDPC)
- Valore Group
- Vantage Data Centers
- VDR Group & Colliers
- Vegacom
- Verne
- VERnet
- Vitali
- Volya Data Center
- VSData
- vshosting (ServerPark)
- WaveCom
- Wilton International
- WS Computing AS (Skanska - Contractor)
- X5 Group
- XTX Markets
- Yandex
- Yondr
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8upt3z
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
