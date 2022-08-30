Europe Electronic Design Automation Tools Market Report 2022: Strong Performance of the Semiconductor Industry, Emergence of Advanced Chip Architectures and Other Novel Technologies Driving Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Europe Electronic Design Automation Tools Market 2021-2031 by Component, Tool Type, Deployment, Application, End Use, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Europe electronic design automation (EDA) tools market valued at $1,725.7 million in 2021 and will grow by 9.9% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the strong performance of the semiconductor industry, emergence of advanced chip architectures and other novel technologies such as AI/VR/IoT, and the rapid development of system-on-a-chip (SoC) technology coupled with the emerging trend of industrial automation across diverse industry verticals.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter’s Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe electronic design automation (EDA) tools market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Tool Type, Deployment, Application, End Use, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on Component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Solutions

Bundled Solutions

Standalone Solutions

Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Based on Tool Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Computer-aided Engineering (CAE)

IC Physical Design and Verification (ICPDV)

Printed Circuit Board and Multi-chip Module (PCB and MCM)

Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP)

By Deployment, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Cloud -based EDA Tools

-based EDA Tools On-Premise EDA Tools

By Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Design

Simulation

Verification

By End Use, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Microprocessors & Controllers

Memory Management Unit (MMU)

Other End Uses

By Industry Vertical, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Communication

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Other Industry Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($mn) are available for 2021-2030. The breakdown of national markets by Tool Type, End Use and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Selected Key Players:

Agnisys Inc.

Aldec Inc.

Altium Limited

ANSYS Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Lauterbach GmbH

Mentor Graphic Corporation (Siemens)

Silvaco Inc.

Synopsys Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

Zuken Ltd.

(Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Component

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Tool Type

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Deployment

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

7 Segmentation of Europe Market by End Use

8 Segmentation of Europe Market by Industry Vertical

9 European Market 2021-2031 by Country

10 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Agnisys Inc.

Aldec Inc.

Altium Limited

ANSYS Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Keysight Technologies Inc.

Lauterbach GmbH

Mentor Graphic Corporation (Siemens)

Silvaco Inc.

Synopsys Inc.

Xilinx Inc.

Zuken Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8dqbi4

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900