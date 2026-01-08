Etiometry’s AI Platform Drives Measurable Outcomes as Hospitals Face Unprecedented Pressures

From platform advancement and expanding hospital adoption to award-winning innovation, Etiometry sets its sights on transforming patient care in 2026

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Etiometry, a leader in AI-driven clinical intelligence, celebrates a year of significant achievements in 2025 and announces its vision to continue transforming critical care in the year ahead. In 2025, the company unveiled significant platform advancements, grew its number of hospital installations, secured its 10th FDA clearance, won a prestigious award, and showcased its clinical intelligence platform through numerous studies. Additionally, Etiometry continued focus on its Cardiac Critical Care Solution, which supports clinicians by organizing and displaying patient data to aid in clinical decision-making in intensive care settings.

“Hospitals are under historically significant pressure due to staffing shortages, rising care complexity and costs, and it’s more important than ever to find new, effective ways to solve for those challenges, head on,” said Shane Cooke, president and CEO of Etiometry. “One of the ways the Etiometry Platform is doing this is through its continuous collection and display of patient data to support timely clinician assessment and decision-making for critically ill patients under intensive care, including cardiac and respiratory care settings. We are proud of the proven, significant role the Etiometry Platform is playing in increasing care quality, reducing length of stays and ICU readmissions, ultimately reducing costs, easing the burden on care teams and improving the documentation of complications.”

Expanded Offerings and Platform Advancements

As the provider of the only commercially available solution that empowers care teams to make timely, data-driven decisions, detect subtle changes in patient conditions and improve outcomes, Etiometry has made significant strides in its mission to deliver advanced analytics for actionable clinical intelligence decisions over the past year. At the end of 2025, Etiometry has now informed the care of more than 425,000 patients.

Further, Etiometry received its 10th FDA clearance for the latest cybersecurity enhancements to the Etiometry Platform. This clearance validates the platform’s strengthened security architecture and ensures compliance with the FDA’s heightened security requirements to protect hospitals and patients from evolving cyber threats.

Finally, a significant advancement to the Etiometry Platform was implemented by deepening its incorporation of high-resolution waveform data to inform and improve existing clinical data interpretation. By leveraging waveform information alongside existing data streams, including patient monitors, peripheral devices, lab results and medication data, this enhancement offers deeper insights into patient physiology, enabling clinicians to make even more informed decisions at the point of care, and provides potential for further improvements to Etiometry’s market-leading AI-based analytics.

Industry Recognition for AI in Patient Care

Etiometry was recognized as a winner of the 2025 Digital Health Hub Awards, hosted by The Digital Health Hub Foundation at the renowned HLTH global healthcare conference in October. Etiometry earned the prestigious Digital Health Award for Best in Class - AI in Patient Care. This recognition highlights Etiometry’s dedication to transforming hospital data into actionable, real-time insights, improving outcomes for both patients and clinicians while enhancing hospital efficiency.

Record Number of New Studies and Robust Data

In 2025, Etiometry partnered with renowned physicians and health institutions to release a record level of study data, highlighting the clinical impact of utilizing the Etiometry Platform. This includes five studies conducted with experts from Children’s Hospital of Alabama, Boston Children’s Hospital, Children’s National Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine. Focused research resulting in new whitepapers and three abstracts that demonstrate continued growth in the evidence around the successful use of the Etiometry Platform in adult critical care settings builds on the company’s robust evidence in the pediatric space.

Commercial Momentum and Global Expansion

In 2025, Etiometry experienced strong commercial momentum, significantly expanding its footprint across leading healthcare institutions. The company added its highest number of hospitals to date, with notable growth among major adult health systems adopting the Etiometry Platform to support complex, data-driven care. This momentum extended beyond the United States, as Etiometry established and expanded its presence in Europe and the Middle East through a combination of existing and new strategic partnerships. Together, these milestones underscore growing global demand for Etiometry’s AI-driven predictive intelligence and its role in supporting advanced clinical decision-making across diverse care settings.

Looking Ahead to 2026

“We’re keeping our foot firmly on the gas heading into 2026,” said Cooke. “We are especially excited about what can be done when we work together to provide collaborative solutions to the marketplace. We believe we can advance innovation and expand accessibility more effectively and at faster paces with the right strategic partnerships and distributor networks.”

Etiometry also plans to build on its momentum with:

Expanding focus on the adult cardiac market.​

Accelerating international expansion, prioritizing key markets in Europe and the Middle East.

Continuing to advance and provide key care solutions to assist in identifying and managing life-threatening conditions, including cardiac conditions such as cardiogenic shock, respiratory failure and sepsis/ARDS.

For more information about Etiometry, visit Etiometry.com.

About Etiometry

Founded in 2010, Etiometry offers an AI-driven clinical intelligence platform designed to help critical care clinicians make data-driven, proactive decisions. By leveraging advanced analytics and AI-powered insights, the company empowers care teams to detect subtle changes in patient conditions, prevent complications, and improve recovery times.

Etiometry has received ten FDA clearances and is trusted by leading healthcare institutions worldwide, including top-ranked academic medical centers and pediatric hospitals. The company is committed to advancing patient safety, improving clinical efficiency, and lowering the cost of care through smarter data utilization. To learn more, visit Etiometry.com.

