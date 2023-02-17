ETHDenver Announces Marquee Speakers Including Danny Ryan, John Linden, Sherri Davidoff, and Frances Haugen

The world’s largest Ethereum event will feature panels and keynotes from notable leaders across crypto, blockchain, and fintech

DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ETHDenver, the world’s largest and longest-running annual Blockchain and Web3 event, has announced key additions to its speaker lineup, including the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry’s most prominent disruptors and thought leaders. In addition to previously announced speakers such as Jared Polis, Governor of Colorado, the event will host Danny Ryan, Ethereum Foundation Researcher, John Linden, CEO of Mythical Games, White Hat Hacker “Alien” (a.k.a Sherri Davidoff, CEO of LMG Security) and Frances Haugen, data scientist and Facebook whistleblower.

ETHDenver’s Community Innovation Festival, which begins March 2nd, will feature a wide array of talk tracks on eight different stages catered to the key focus areas inspiring the work of the blockchain community. From impact and public goods to NFTs, gaming, and the metaverse, developers and enthusiasts will have the opportunity to hear insightful discussions on the topics they are most passionate about from the preeminent leaders driving each sector forward. The full schedule is available at ethdenver.com/schedule.

ETHDenver will also host a surprise guest for a live, special performance of their recent album, which landed on the Billboard top 100 list. The live performance will take place on March 5 at 6 pm MST.

“We are thrilled to announce the participation of many insightful experts driving innovation in the crypto and blockchain industry,” said John Paller, founder and executive steward of ETHDenver. “As a free, community-governed conference, our main priority is bringing together diverse voices as we look to #BUIDL the future of the blockchain ecosystem. Since the first ETHDenver in 2018, we’ve seen firsthand the incredible results of creating an immersive, inclusive experience for all participants in the shared mission of moving the greater blockchain ecosystem forward.”

For more information on how to attend ETHDenver, visit ethdenver.com. To navigate ETHDenver’s $Spork Castle at ease, please view the event map.

ABOUT ETHDENVER:

ETHDenver is the world’s largest annual Web3 #BUIDLathon and Community Innovation Festival. The community that attends ETHDenver have one overarching goal: to contribute to the global blockchain ecosystem. Contributions can be made in many ways ranging from #BUIDLing decentralized applications to writing tutorials and White Papers. The Festival provides mentors, resources and educational content to assist in teaching, connecting and expanding all attendees’ involvement in the space. Practicing what they preach since 2018, ETHDenver provides attendees with a futuristic experience by embedding Web3 tech experimentation throughout the event. See the full list of 2022 winners here.

