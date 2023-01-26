ETC Group Names Telecommunications Executive Alper Turken as Deputy CEO

EDISON, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ETC Group (“ETC”), a leading global one-stop shop value-added distributor for the telecom network and digital infrastructure industry, announced today that Alper Turken, recognized expert in the telecommunications industry, has joined the company as Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Reporting to Founder, CEO, and Chairman of the Group, Cédric Varasteh, Turken will lead ETC’s organizational integration and global growth alongside Varasteh. With over 25 years of experience in telecommunications, Turken began his career in engineering and technical sales roles, and quickly moved into leadership positions at Motorola and Arris. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President, EMEA and APAC at CommScope.

“ETC Group is uniquely positioned as a leading global distribution telecoms specialist, fueling customer and partner growth through innovation.” said Varasteh. “Alper and I have developed a strong partnership over the last decade, and I believe he will only add to our dynamic DNA, uniting our organization as one company across the globe. We’re thrilled to have him on board.”

Founded in 1993 by Varasteh, ETC Group is a value-added distributor of passive and active telecommunications equipment and tooling with best-in-class technical and logistics solutions for network deployment, upgrades, and maintenance, supporting FTTH, FTTx, HFC, Wi-Fi, 5G/mobile, and data center technologies with over 30 years of industry expertise. The Group is backed by majority owner, international private equity firm, Cinven, with Carlyle Group holding a minority stake. ETC Group has over 1,200 employees across more than 40 locations that span 14 countries including the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Germany, and supports 14,000+ customers worldwide including major American and European cable operators and telecommunications service providers.

“As the industry evolves and the need for network connectivity significantly increases, ETC Group is a full-service solutions provider focused on improving lead times and total cost of ownership predictability,” said Turken. “Cédric and team have achieved something exceptional, and I’m honored to be asked to play a role in expanding its global growth, creating a category leader in digital infrastructure.”

The next decade will be significant for telecoms investment from fiber builds and next generation mobile networks with real-time low latency applications gaining traction, which will create increased demands for network capacity and performance. ETC Group’s broad portfolio from industry-leading partners and their own Research & Development team, with streamlined delivery of value-added distribution services and integrated supply chain capabilities will improve predictability for installers, contractors, enterprises, and operators of all scale.

