Home Business Wire Estonia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2022 -...
Business Wire

Estonia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Estonia – Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband – Statistics and Analyses” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Estonia progresses with 5G services

Estonia’s telecom regulator first announced plans to auction three licences in the 3.6GHz range for in February 2019. This spectrum was to be used for 5G services, but the auction was cancelled soon afterwards after wireless ISPs complained that the auction terms favoured the existing MNOs, and that a fourth licence should have been offered to encourage a new market entrant.

The regulator responded by asserting that three licenses would have provided for improved network speed and capacity, clearly two important considerations given the growth in mobile data traffic anticipated from subscribers adopting 5G services.

One consideration was that Russia uses the 3.6-3.8GHz range for military communications, and there could be cross-border interference pending Russia’s migration to other spectrum bands. Estonia cannot yet use spectrum in the 700MHz for 5G since Russia still uses that spectrum for TV broadcasting.

The auction was eventually started in May 2022. Elisa secured one of the three licenses on offer, having bid €7.206 million (against a reserve price of €1.597 million).

This license has less stringent restrictions placed on it in relation to areas bordering with Russia. The auction for the second available licence has attracted interest from Telia, Tele2, and Bite Lietuva. This licence is for 130MHz (3410-3800MHz), with the same reserve price.

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

  • Regional Europe Market Comparison
  • Market characteristics
  • Market Leaders
  • Market Challengers
  • Market Emergents
  • TMI versus GDP
  • Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
  • Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

  • Telecommunications market
  • Historical overview

Regulatory environment

  • Historical overview
  • Regulatory authorities
  • Fixed-line developments
  • Mobile network developments

Mobile market

  • Market analysis
  • Mobile statistics
  • Mobile infrastructure
  • Mobile voice
  • Mobile data
  • Mobile broadband
  • Major mobile operators
  • Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

  • Market analysis
  • Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
  • Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
  • Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
  • Other fixed broadband services

Digital economy

  • Estonian Information Society Strategy
  • Legislation
  • E-government
  • E-commerce
  • E-education
  • E-health

Fixed network operators

  • Overview of operators
  • Telia Estonia
  • Tele2 Estonia
  • Elisa

Telecommunications infrastructure

  • Overview of the national telecom network
  • Smart infrastructure

Appendix Historic data

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m1bs58

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Belgium Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2022 – Belgium’s Telecom Sector Sees Further Consolidation – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Belgium - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Belgium's...
Continua a leggere

Lithuania Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2022: Telcos are Investing in 5G Networks & Ramping Up New Technologies – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Lithuania - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Lithuania's...
Continua a leggere

Slovakia Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Report 2022: Statistics and Analyses – Slovakia’s Fixed Broadband Providers Focused on Gigabit Services – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Slovakia - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Slovakia's...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Belgium Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Market Statistics and Analyses Report 2022 – Belgium’s Telecom...

Business Wire