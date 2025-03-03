Esri Publishes New Book on the Rapidly Evolving Mobile GIS Field

Getting to Know Mobile GIS Provides Professionals and Students with Comprehensive Solution-Building Guide

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Phrases like “mobile first" and the “post-PC era” aren’t just buzzwords; they represent today’s reality. Within the GIS industry, mobile internet and mobile GIS technology have transformed how we acquire, visualize, analyze, and disseminate geospatial information. To help introduce users to this part of the geospatial ecosystem, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, has released Getting to Know Mobile GIS. Written by Dr. Pinde Fu, who leads the configuration team at Esri Professional Services, the book is a guide for users at all levels, providing principles and detailed tutorials on today’s cutting-edge mobile GIS technologies.

With its ubiquitous use and location-aware capabilities, mobile GIS technology is an essential part of enterprise GIS across industries, making it crucial to the business operations and future success of wide-ranging organizations. A “no-code, low-code approach” makes Getting to Know Mobile GIS easy to understand, and readers can quickly become proficient in creating enterprise solutions, including:

Online and offline spatial data visualization

Data collection

Location sharing

Workforce coordination

Integration with enterprise workflows

Getting to Know Mobile GIS is a comprehensive resource covering the Esri suite of ArcGIS mobile technologies, including native-based apps such as ArcGIS Survey123, ArcGIS Field Maps, ArcGIS QuickCapture, and browser-based apps such as ArcGIS Dashboards and ArcGIS Experience Builder. Readers can also acquire advanced skills to extend Mobile GIS using ArcGIS Arcade, webhooks, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and the ArcGIS Maps SDKs. The book explores popular application types and frontiers, encompassing location-based services, volunteered geographic information (VGI), 3D mapping, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR).

Dr. Pinde Fu is also the author of Getting to Know Web GIS (Esri Press, 2022) and the lead author of Web GIS: Principles and Applications (Esri Press, 2010).

Getting to Know Mobile GIS is available in paperback (ISBN: 9781589488076, US$79.99) and as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589488083, US $79.99). This book can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

