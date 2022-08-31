Esri Book from Jane Goodall Institute Shows Community-Led Approach to Conservation

Geospatial Technology Helps Empower Local Environmental Initiatives in Africa

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS–Ethologist and primatologist Jane Goodall has long been recognized as the world’s foremost expert on chimpanzees. The Jane Goodall Institute’s (JGI) work in conservation has also been transforming human and animal lives for decades, building on a lifelong career advocating for environmental justice. As a partner of JGI, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, is releasing Local Voices, Local Choices: The Tacare Approach to Community-Led Conservation. The new book about the Tacare method—pronounced ta-CAR-reh—tells the story of this holistic, community-led approach to conservation.

Since the 1990s, JGI has refined a model of conservation that relies on collaboration and empowerment. Rather than conservationists from outside leading the effort and prescribing what they believe is best, community members themselves make the decisions. Using science, technology, and support from conservationists, local communities learn about their human impact on the environment. Once they understand how to balance that impact with their needs, they can prioritize these factors and decide their own path into the future.

Written for conservationists, fans of Goodall, and anyone interested in environmental issues, each chapter brings readers into the diverse perspectives around Tacare—not only those of JGI staff and program partners but also, and equally, the local people who lead these initiatives.

Local Voices, Local Choices is also supported with online resources, including Learn ArcGIS lessons and an ArcGIS StoryMaps story. Anyone can access these and learn more about Tacare and the people involved.

Local Voices, Local Choices: The Tacare Approach to Community-Led Conservation is available in print (ISBN: 9781589486461, 280 pages, US$36.99) and as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589486478, US$36.99). Both editions can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. The print edition is also available for purchase at esri.com/esripress or by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, visit esri.com/esripressorders for complete ordering options, or visit esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2022 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, The Science of Where, StoryMaps, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

Contacts

Jo Ann Pruchniewski



Public Relations, Esri



Mobile: 301-693-2643



Email: jpruchniewski@esri.com