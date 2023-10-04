Home Business Wire Esri Book Demonstrates How Organizations Can Improve Environmental Protections amid Climate Change
Business Wire

Esri Book Demonstrates How Organizations Can Improve Environmental Protections amid Climate Change

di Business Wire

Real Stories Showcase How GIS Technology Can Help Meet Current Pressing Ecological Challenges

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With the planet encountering increasing ecological challenges, environmental management organizations face the difficult task of mapping and monitoring natural assets in real time and preventing hazards from becoming disasters. To support these organizations’ goals, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, has released Finding a Sustainable Balance: GIS for Environmental Management.


This collection of real-life stories published by Esri Press explores how geographic information system (GIS) technology can be used to improve operations in land and wildlife management, outdoor recreation, and environmental regulation.

Finding a Sustainable Balance provides readers with next steps, helpful ideas, strategies, tools, and actions to help jump-start their environmental management using GIS. A collection of online resources with additional stories, videos, concepts, and downloadable tools is also included.

Finding a Sustainable Balance: GIS for Environmental Management is available as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589487598, US$23.99) and paperback (ISBN: 9781589487581, US$23.99). This book can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2023 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

Contacts

Jo Ann Pruchniewski

Public Relations, Esri

Mobile: 301-693-2643

Email: jpruchniewski@esri.com

Articoli correlati

Kontron K9051-C741 ATX Server-Class Motherboard with Intel® C741 chipset and Intel® 4th/5th Generation Xeon® Scalable Processor

Business Wire Business Wire -
Long-life motherboard provides high-performance compute platform with high scalability, ATX footprint and latest-generation support for expansion capabilitiesISMANING, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kontron,...
Continua a leggere

Sanguina Announces U.S. FDA-Clearance for AnemoCheck Home

Business Wire Business Wire -
AnemoCheck Home is the only FDA-cleared home anemia test with instant resultsPEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sanguina, Inc. (Sanguina), a...
Continua a leggere

SiLC Technologies Advances Machine Vision, Bridging the AI Gap with Bionic Vision

Business Wire Business Wire -
Unveils Four Tailored Versions of Its Eyeonic Vision System for Applications Requiring Vision that Ranges from Short to Ultra-Long...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php