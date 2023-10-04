Esri Book Demonstrates How Organizations Can Improve Environmental Protections amid Climate Change

Real Stories Showcase How GIS Technology Can Help Meet Current Pressing Ecological Challenges

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With the planet encountering increasing ecological challenges, environmental management organizations face the difficult task of mapping and monitoring natural assets in real time and preventing hazards from becoming disasters. To support these organizations’ goals, Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, has released Finding a Sustainable Balance: GIS for Environmental Management.





This collection of real-life stories published by Esri Press explores how geographic information system (GIS) technology can be used to improve operations in land and wildlife management, outdoor recreation, and environmental regulation.

Finding a Sustainable Balance provides readers with next steps, helpful ideas, strategies, tools, and actions to help jump-start their environmental management using GIS. A collection of online resources with additional stories, videos, concepts, and downloadable tools is also included.

Finding a Sustainable Balance: GIS for Environmental Management is available as an ebook (ISBN: 9781589487598, US$23.99) and paperback (ISBN: 9781589487581, US$23.99). This book can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

