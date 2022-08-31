ESO Acquires Occam Technologies, Leading Provider of Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI) Solution

Company provides bulletproof record matching, record mastering and patient identity automation

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ESO, a leading data and software company serving emergency medical services (EMS), fire departments, hospitals, state and federal agencies, today announced it has acquired Occam Technologies. Occam’s powerful EMPI solution provides best-in-class ability to accurately identify patients and share clinical data across the entire patient journey, thus contributing to the best possible care and outcome for the patient, first responders and hospital personnel.

“Incorporation of this technology into the ESO Suite will revolutionize clinical data integration for EMS, hospitals, telemedicine providers – anyone with whom EMS shares information,” said Eric Beck, President of ESO. “The great work by the Occam team to build this powerful EMPI will make it even easier for ESO to provide a more complete patient picture across the healthcare continuum. Ultimately, this will help our customers – from EMS to hospitals – break down data silos and unlock insights that improve outcomes.”

Founded in 2006, Occam is the premier provider of software and algorithms designed to help healthcare organizations track and update patient information from disparate sources. Occam’s EMPI platform ensures accurate, consistent, and up-to-date information for better patient care. Occam EMPI will automate more than 95 percent of the patient record match for ESO customers, freeing time for EMS and hospital personnel to focus on proper care.

“We’re excited to join the ESO team,” said Lee Prosch, founder and CEO of Occam Technologies. “Our mission is very much in alignment with ESO’s to improve the health and safety of our communities by using data to drive informed decisions that will improve care across the entire public safety continuum. We are very much in lockstep with the long-term visions ESO has for the industries we serve.”

The combination of Occam and ESO’s industry acumen will assure providers across the acute care continuum have a comprehensive patient picture that will allow key personnel to make the most informed decisions when it comes to patient care and clinical improvement.

About ESO

ESO (ESO Solutions, Inc.) is dedicated to improving community health and safety through the power of data. Since its founding in 2004, the company continues to pioneer innovative, user-friendly software to meet the changing needs of today’s EMS agencies, fire departments, hospitals, and state EMS offices. ESO currently serves thousands of customers throughout North America with a broad software portfolio, including the industry-leading ESO Electronic Health Record (EHR), the next generation ePCR; ESO Health Data Exchange (HDE), the first-of-its-kind healthcare interoperability platform; ESO Fire RMS, the modern fire Record Management System; ESO Patient Registry (trauma, burn and stroke registry software); and ESO State Repository. ESO is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.eso.com.

Contacts

Andy Prince



andy.prince@eso.com

(512) 289-4728