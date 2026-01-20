Esker Named a Winner at The 2025/26 Cloud Awards

MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esker, the leading AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO, announced today it has been crowned a winner in The 2025/26 Cloud Awards program in the Best Cloud Payment, Finance or Billing Solution category. Esker’s solutions help Finance teams streamline their processes, strengthen control and accelerate cash conversion through AI-driven automation.

The Cloud Awards, run by the international organization of the same name, has been recognizing excellence in cloud computing for over 15 years. Companies of all sizes worldwide, including North America, Europe, the Middle East and the APAC region, entered the 2025/26 awards.

The program celebrates multiple areas of cloud computing, including AI, cybersecurity, SaaS, Internet of Things (IoT) and innovation. Awards are also presented to outstanding solutions in areas including CRM, ERP, automation, finance operations and communications — and to organizations excelling in customer strategy, workplace culture and consultancy.

CEO of The Cloud Awards, James Williams, said: “We’re delighted to announce the winners of The 2025/26 Cloud Awards. It has been a real privilege for our judging team to review such a high caliber of nominations throughout this year’s awards, resulting in a number of closely fought categories across the program.”

Williams continued, “Esker is more than deserving of their win, impressing our panel with their ongoing commitment to excellence, customer focus and driving value through innovation. Many congratulations to them, and their fellow 2025/26 winners. We are very excited to see what they do next!”

“We are thrilled to have won this award, which recognizes the impact of our solutions in transforming the Office of the CFO,” said Ari Widlansky, Country Manager – Americas. “This is a fantastic reward for our team’s efforts and rubber-stamps the confidence in our strategy. We look forward to celebrating this success and using it as a springboard for even greater things in the months and years to come.”

The program will return to welcome new submissions in Fall 2026, to continue recognizing excellence in cloud computing solutions.

To view all winners, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2025-26-cloud-computing-awards-winners

About Esker

Esker’s AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO leverages the latest in Agentic AI and automation technologies to optimize working capital and cashflow, enhance strategic decision-making, and improve human-to-human relationships with customers, suppliers and employees. Esker’s Source-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solutions automate any business process while supporting long-term growth strategies. Offering 40+ years of industry knowledge, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. To learn more about Esker, visit www.esker.com, follow us on LinkedIn and join the conversation at esker.com/blog.

