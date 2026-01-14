Esker Appoints Scott McDermott as Chief Financial Officer

LYON, France & MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Esker, the leading AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO, announced today the appointment of Scott McDermott as Chief Financial Officer.

Reporting to Jean-Michel Bérard, Esker CEO, McDermott will play a key role in shaping the company’s financial strategy, supporting operational excellence, strengthening governance, and enabling Esker’s long-term growth and transformation initiatives worldwide.

With over two decades of executive experience in financial management for global companies and having spent nearly a decade working in California’s technology sector, McDermott offers a strong transatlantic perspective.

McDermott served as CFO at Sogelink, where he successfully oversaw financial strategy and operations. Prior to Sogelink, he held senior leadership roles in the U.S., including Interim CFO and Chief Accounting Officer positions at Cornerstone OnDemand. During his tenure at these companies, he was instrumental in driving operational strategy, overseeing large-scale business transformations and managing the integration of key acquisitions. Prior to Cornerstone, Scott served as VP of Finance and Corporate Controller at NETGEAR Inc., where he led the financial strategy on multiple strategic initiatives, including the IPO and spin-off of the company’s smart home security division, Arlo.

“I’m thrilled to join Esker and help contribute to its ambitious growth trajectory,” said Scott McDermott, Chief Financial Officer of Esker. “I look forward to working closely with the teams to strengthen financial performance, enhance operational excellence and support Esker’s ongoing transformation.”

“Scott joins Esker at a pivotal moment,” said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO of Esker. “His international experience and strong background leading finance in a private-equity environment make him a valuable addition to our leadership team. His expertise in scaling global operations and driving transformation will be key to supporting our continued worldwide expansion.”

About Esker

Esker’s AI Automation Suite for the Office of the CFO leverages the latest in Agentic AI and automation technologies to optimize working capital and cashflow, enhance strategic decision-making, and improve human-to-human relationships with customers, suppliers and employees. Esker’s Source-to-Pay and Order-to-Cash solutions automate any business process while supporting long-term growth strategies. Offering 40+ years of industry knowledge, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. To learn more about Esker, visit www.esker.com, follow us on LinkedIn and join the conversation at esker.com/blog.

Press Contact: Brian Jaeger

Tel: (352) 682-7636 | eskerpr@walkersands.com