ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) in Telecoms and Technology Thematic Research Report 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

ESG (environmental, social, and governance) is the most important strategic theme of the decade. Companies must perform well in all areas of ESG; being a laggard in any one of the 12 pillars outlined in the ESG framework will hurt their brand reputation and, ultimately, profits. Increasingly, ESG will also play a growing role in attracting both investment and talent.

Key Highlights

For decades, the reigning philosophy of business management was the one promulgated by economist Milton Friedman, who favored free-market principles and minimal regulation. Friedman’s view was that corporations were solely responsible to their shareholders and bore no responsibility to anyone or anything else, including the environment. While this view was never universal, it held great sway among corporate managers even as environmental awareness grew and governments adopted environmental protections.

The financial crisis of 2007 cast a shadow over Friedman’s free-market doctrine. The public began to question profiteering by big business and put pressure on regulators to tighten controls. At the same time, the consequences of climate change became more apparent, leading many to demand that companies be more transparent about their environmental impacts.

A new market mechanism is emerging that promises to drive progress, which we call the ESG action feedback loop. In short, companies act on ESG and win stakeholder support (e.g., from customers, partners, employees, and investors). This drives a reputational and competitive advantage, which incentivizes further action and participation.

Scope

This report looks at the impact of ESG on the telecom and technology sectors. Its foundation is publisher’s ESG Framework, which was to help companies build trust with society and set them on a path towards a sustainable future.

Companies can use this framework to assess their sustainability policies, performance, and progress. It will help them identify and mitigate factors that contribute to negative consequences and pursue actions to improve ESG performance. It provides a checklist for CEOs to ensure their management policies and practices address all aspects of sustainability.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

ESG Framework

Contributing factors and mitigating actions

Trends

Technology trends

Macroeconomic trends

The ESG Action Feedback Loop

ESG Challenges in Technology

Environmental challenges

Social challenges

Governance challenges

Case Studies

Environmental – Google

Social – Deutsche Telekom

Governance – Singtel

Timeline

Companies

Sector Scorecards

Application software sector scorecard

Telecom infrastructure sector scorecard

Telecom services sector scorecard

Glossary

