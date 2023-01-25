<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire ESFI Partners with NEMA’s Solar PV Council to Promote Solar PV Connector...
Business Wire

ESFI Partners with NEMA’s Solar PV Council to Promote Solar PV Connector Safety

di Business Wire

Untrained workers installing photovoltaics (PV) can lead to issues, so it’s imperative to train your employees about solar PV connector safety.

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) and The National Electrical Manufacturers Association’s (NEMA) Solar PV Council are partnering to raise awareness of solar PV connector safety. Improper installation and connector issues can cause fires and injure workers, so proper installation is imperative. In some cases, connectors with high operating temperatures may be the only warning sign of PV failure. Follow these tips on recommended installation practices and warning signs of failure:


Recommended Installation Practices

  • Manufacturer provided or recommended tools must be used.
  • Only use connector parts from the same manufacturer. Interoperability issues may occur when using connectors from different manufacturers.
  • 2020 NEC UL6703 requires that two parts of connector pairs must be tested together and certified for inter-matability.
  • Ensure open connectors and cables are protected from exposure prior to installation. Any connectors that are damaged, soiled or exposed to water before installation should be discarded.

Why Failures Happen

  • Soiled and dirty, mismatched, or counterfeit connectors
  • Improper installation
  • Lack of training
  • Faulty materials
  • Improper installation tools

Warning Signs of Failure

  • Loose or disconnected connectors
  • High temperatures and melted, discolored, or cracked casing
  • High resistance due to soiling, corrosion, foreign particles, or improper surface contact on metal contacts
  • Increased alarms on monitoring systems
  • Moisture or water ingress – broken seal and/or separated connectors
  • Material degradation and exposure to elements

Diagnosing and Preventing Connector Failures

  • Proper training and education are the best prevention measures.
  • The manufacturer’s assembly instructions should be followed.
  • Use thermal imaging to find abnormal temperature readings.
  • Thermal imaging on the ground can identify issues. Drone imaging may miss connector issues that are underneath modules.
  • Visually inspect connectors to locate any physical or heat-related damage.
  • Issues with connectors can cause power loss or fires and create ground faults that could be lethal.
  • Issues impact performance, cause downtime, and have a monetary impact.

If you would like access to free electrical safety materials you can share throughout your workplace, including a Solar PV Connector Safety infographic, visit esfi.org and NEMA Solar PV Council.

ABOUT ESFI

ESFI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to promoting electrical safety at home and the workplace. For more information, visit esfi.org.

Contacts

Brianne Deerwester

ESFI

703.841.3295

Brianne.Deerwester@esfi.org

Articoli correlati

ERI Brings Carbon Neutral, SOC 2 Compliant Circular Economy Innovations to California Businesses

Business Wire Business Wire -
FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#California--ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction...
Continua a leggere

New Tech Port Center + Arena Renamed Boeing Center at Tech Port

Business Wire Business Wire -
Boeing Enters Major Partnership With ASM Global-Managed Tech Port Center + Arena ‘World’s Most Technologically Advanced Entertainment Venue’ Boeing to...
Continua a leggere

Carvana Reaches Agreement with State of Illinois to Continue Bringing Greater Vehicle Selection, More Convenience and Lower Costs to Residents

Business Wire Business Wire -
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana, a pioneer in the automotive industry, will continue selling and buying vehicles using the Company’s innovative e-commerce...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

ERI Brings Carbon Neutral, SOC 2 Compliant Circular Economy Innovations to California Businesses

Business Wire