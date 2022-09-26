<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Eros Investments Launches IMMERSO, a Global Web 3.0 Metaverse Project

  • IMMERSO is a virtual universe imagined through the lens of sci-fi, adventure and fantasy, layered with social, story and entertainment-driven interactive experiences.
  • Within the IMMERSO eco-system, users can live, play, build and earn.
  • $IMSO, the first ‘in-world virtual currency’, will drive economics in this virtual universe

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eros Investments, a leading Global Media, Entertainment & Technology portfolio of ventures, announced the launch of IMMERSO, its much-awaited Metaverse project. IMMERSO is a unique virtual universe inspired by ancient mythology, imagined through the lens of pre-historic sci-fi, adventure and fantasy. It is an expansive universe filled with 14 realms (Lokas) scalable through planets across each realm. IMMERSO offers a unique multi-user experience, where decentralized interactions will help build communities to pave the way for virtual socialization, entertainment, and commerce. IMMERSO is embodied with mystery, wisdom, and advanced technologies where users can play, create and dream like never before. IMMERSO’s economics will be driven by ‘in-world virtual currency’ called $IMSO. IMMERSO users can create avatars to represent themselves, play games, engage in social activities and much more. Furthermore, digital assets within IMMERSO will be tokenized as NFTs that can be created and traded with other users.

Backed by Eros Investments, this metaverse will have global entertainment brought to virtual life via original content creation and partnerships with celebrities, creators, and various content IPs. Eros Investments has been at the forefront of Web 3 and the blockchain revolution. Various initiatives such as procuring the Dubai VARA license to incubating blockchain based start-ups and now launching a metaverse have all been steps to building a Web 3 ecosystem.

Commenting on the launch, Ridhima Lulla, Founder, IMMERSO, says, “The Indian entertainment industry has greatly influenced the evolution of global culture. With technology evolving our lives and virtual reality emerging as an alternate life form, it is pertinent that we pass on the learnings and wisdom of our culture to the new world in a language that they understand.” She adds, “We are living in the most interesting times because we are transitioning to a future where virtual and augmented reality are blending with the real-world environment in a shared digital space.”

Readily available fast Internet, a growing focus on integrating the digital and physical worlds using the Internet, and increasing adoption of Mixed Reality (MR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR) are all contributing to rapid Metaverse Market growth. According to Verified Market Research, the Metaverse Market size was valued at USD 27.21 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 824.53 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 39.1% from 2022 to 2030.

IMMERSO website: www.immerso.be

About Eros Investments

Eros Investments is a venture with assets in media, sports, blockchain, digital commerce and gaming. Its portfolio companies include Eros Media World, Eros Now, Xfinite and IMMERSO. Disruption is at the heart of Eros Investments, and its core culture is deeply rooted in next-generation intellectual properties with technology as the driving force. Its blockchain, sports, and entertainment ventures have been game changers with a solid first mover advantage. Eros Investments is a future-ready organization committed to developing the Web 3.0 ecosystem with a mission to make the world of entertainment better through innovation and diversity.

