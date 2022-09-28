<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Ermetic Adds Security Executives from Alkami and Yelp to Advisory Board

BOSTON & TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AWSErmetic, the cloud infrastructure security company, today announced that Anand Singh, SVP and CISO for Alkami Technology and Siddharth Reddy, Head of Security for Yelp have joined its Board of Advisors. Anand and Siddharth bring years of security expertise in fintech, healthcare, retail and online commerce technology to Ermetic. They join existing advisors Adrian Ludwig, CISO of Atlassian, Gerhard Eschelbeck, Former VP Security and Privacy Engineering at Google and Elie Abenmoha, Chief IT Security Officer for Publicis Groupe.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Anand and Siddharth as strategic advisors,” said Shai Morag, CEO of Ermetic. “Their backgrounds in finance, healthcare, retail and online technologies will help us expand our business in these vertical markets and their hands-on perspective as security practitioners will provide valuable insights that will inform our product strategy.”

Anand Singh is SVP and Chief Information Security Officer at Alkami Technology, the gold standard in digital banking. He has actively shaped cybersecurity over the years through his roles in fintech, healthcare, and retail. Anand is an expert in cloud, quantum computing, and blockchain security. He is also a board advisor for managing enterprise cybersecurity risk.

“Cloud security poses a new and different set of challenges compared to on-premises environments,” said Anand Singh. “Ermetic is addressing one the most complicated problems in the cloud, securing the complex relationships associated with entitlements, configurations and access. I look forward to working with the management team to extend their leadership position in the market.”

Siddharth Reddy is head of security at Yelp, a technology company that connects people with local businesses. He is responsible for protecting and securing Yelp’s product, applications, services, cloud and corporate infrastructure. Previously, he built and managed the Incident Response team at Autodesk.

“Many organizations lack visibility into the risk posture of their cloud environment and the security vulnerabilities introduced by human error,” said Siddharth Reddy. “Ermetic has developed an automated platform that takes the guesswork out of cloud security and is a force multiplier for managing large infrastructures. It’s an exciting time to be joining the company as an advisor.”

About Ermetic

Ermetic helps prevent breaches by reducing the attack surface of cloud infrastructure and enforcing least privilege at scale in the most complex environments. The Ermetic SaaS platform provides comprehensive cloud security for AWS, Azure and GCP that spans both cloud infrastructure entitlements management (CIEM) and cloud security posture management (CSPM). The company is led by proven technology entrepreneurs whose previous companies have been acquired by Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks and others. Ermetic has received funding from Accel, Forgepoint, Glilot Capital Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, Qumra and Target Global. Visit us at https://ermetic.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

