ERI’s John Shegerian Shares Industry Challenges and Opportunities on Recycling Panel at GreenBiz23

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG–John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider, was a featured speaker on a panel about the evolution of the recycling industry and its various sectors. The panel took place today at the GreenBiz23 annual conference at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn in Scottsdale.

Shegerian was an invited contributor to the panel discussion titled “Barriers and Opportunities to Improving Recycling Across Sectors” alongside Ryan Cooper of Rubicon; Alpa Sutaria of WestRock Company; and Brian King of Advance Drainage Systems. The discussion was moderated by Sarah Dearman, Chief Innovation Officer for the Recycling Partnership. During the presentation, Shegerian shared insights on the current state of the ITAD and e-waste recycling industry, including some of its greatest innovations and the important role responsible e-waste recycling plays in the circular economy.

The GreenBiz23 conference is the premier annual event for sustainable business leaders. Each year, more than 1,000 professionals converge at GreenBiz for three days of inspiring sessions and unparalleled networking opportunities.

“It was a great honor and privilege to be on stage with my esteemed colleagues at GreenBiz23 this year,” said Shegerian. “Our friends at GreenBiz produce vitally important impact events, providing decision makers, investors and policymakers with critical thought leadership and an opportunity for experts to share what they know and discuss vital best practices. Communication and education are vital if we are to problem-solve and work together to create solutions that protect our planet. We’re grateful to GreenBiz and the organizers of VERGE22 for including such impactful dialogue at this timely event.”

