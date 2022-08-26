ERI’s John Shegerian Named One of Recycling International’s “Top 100 Recycling Stars” in the World Today

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#circulareconomy–For the second year in a row, International Recycling has recognized John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider as one of the “Top 100 Recycling Stars in the World Today” for 2022.

Shegerian is one of 100 recycling innovation leaders who were honored with inclusion in the annual, global Top 100 list. Recycling International launched its Top 100 last year to celebrate its global view of the most inspiring and determined entrepreneurs, companies and projects that have made the world of recycling what it is today.

Shegerian has been recognized for his groundbreaking work leading ERI, the largest cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction and electronic waste recycling company in the United States. Thanks to its industry-pioneering proprietary technology solutions and systems, ERI has the capacity to responsibly process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States.

“What a tremendous honor to be named alongside this list of visionary innovators, experts and colleagues from all over the world,” said Shegerian. “We’re proud of what we do at ERI – protecting people, the planet and privacy…and keeping millions of pounds of toxic e-waste out of landfills. Being recognized by International Recycling as part of this prestigious list is a powerful reminder that we’re doing the right thing and helps inspire us to continue with our commitment to do more. I am truly grateful and humbled.”

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Recycling International is a global independent publication engaged in reporting on the latest and most prominent recycling news and issues. Its writers, who have vast experience in the recycling industry, follow the scrap markets on a daily basis and, over many years, have covered the individuals, companies, institutions, government bodies and associations central to the recycling sector. Since its launch in 1998, Recycling International has grown to become a source of information and reference for the recycling sector.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve SOC 2 certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

