ERI’s John Shegerian Describes the Importance of Protecting the Planet and Privacy on Environmental Transformation Podcast

FRESNO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#circulareconomy–John Shegerian, Chairman/CEO of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, is a featured guest on the current episode of the Environmental Transformation podcast.

The show, hosted by Sean Grady, features interviews with leaders in the environmental industry with the goal of providing environmental, sustainability and safety professionals, as well as business leaders, with information about industry trends, regulatory changes, digital and software technologies, and service providers that are transforming the industry.

In the current episode, Shegerian discusses his book, The Insecurity of Everything, and the various aspects of hardware security that are often overlooked in today’s society, both by consumers as well as businesses.

“It was an honor to talk with Sean and be featured on his excellent and informative podcast, Environmental Transformation, sharing information on the fastest growing waste stream in the world today, e-waste, as well as the critical and pressing issue of hardware hacking of private data,” said Shegerian. “Protection of privacy has become a greater issue than ever before. It is important that we share vital best practices for protecting digital privacy and security without losing site of the importance of keeping e-waste out of landfills and as part of the circular economy.”

“It was great having John on the show to discuss the challenges with properly managing end of life electronics, and how ERI helps companies manage these discarded assets,” said Grady. “I know our listeners will also learn a great deal from John’s story about how he started ERI and what drives him as an entrepreneur and business owner.”

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve SOC 2 certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

