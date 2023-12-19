ERI’s David Hirschler Named to City & State New York’s “Responsible 100” List for 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITAD–David Hirschler, Senior Director of Sustainability & Legislative Compliance at ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, has been officially named to City & State New York’s prestigious “Responsible 100” list for 2023.

At the Responsible 100 awards reception on December 14th at Sony Hall, City & State shone a light on socially responsible leaders in New York. Every year, City & State spotlights 100 exceptional individuals who work to tackle New York’s biggest challenges. These leaders from various sectors, such as business, government, nonprofits, and advocacy, combine idealism with practical dedication to bring about real and lasting change.

The 2023 Responsible 100 honored New Yorkers across many sectors who demonstrate one of the principles of social responsibility, including: Charity, Community Engagement, Customer Service, Diversity & Inclusion, Equity, Ethics, Transparency, Sustainability and Volunteerism.

This event served as an opportunity to honor this elite group of New York’s most impactful executives, thought leaders, visionaries, and influencers, who are setting new standards of excellence, dedication, and leadership in improving their communities and making transformative change. The luncheon included special presentations by noted figures from New York’s business, nonprofit and academic communities working at the forefront of the Corporate Social Responsibility movement, including businessman, attorney, lobbyist, and politician Andrew Yang; and Jamie Torres-Springer, the President of Construction and Development at MTA, among others.

At ERI, Hirschler interfaces with legislators and government agencies, manages collection programs, works on circularity projects, tracks and promotes internal waste reduction and sustainability initiatives…and much more, including helping ERI’s partners and customers to achieve their own ESG goals.

“I enjoy the work for many reasons,” noted Hirschler. “Perhaps most of all, I get to see the real world impact of what I do, from improving collection options for businesses and individuals in all walks of life, to seeing real changes in the transition from a linear to a circular economy. I’m humbled and honored to receive this recognition.”

“It’s a tremendous honor to have our own David Hirschler be named alongside this list of stellar New York visionaries,” said Shegerian. “We’re proud of what we do at ERI – protecting people, the planet and privacy…and keeping millions of pounds of toxic e-waste out of landfills. To have one of our team leaders be recognized at this event is a powerful reminder that we’re doing the right thing and helps inspire us to continue with our commitment to do more. Thank you to City & State for recognizing this work and congratulations to David!”

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 Type I and II certifications for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com