ERIS and RealWired Announce Partnership to Integrate YouConnect™ Appraisal Platform Access to Environmental Risk Information

For our shared clients, adding ERIS environmental regulatory data and workflow tools will allow improved, data-driven property due diligence for real estate transactions.

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#appraisals–RealWired, a commercial real estate technology consulting firm with over 25 years of experience, today announced a new partnership with ERIS. Through this relationship, clients will have immediate access to ERIS’ environmental screening data and information via the YouConnect Platform. This will help ensure that bank appraisers and environmental risk managers have the most up-to-date and accurate information available to them, ultimately providing more detailed collateral due diligence.

“Making sound real estate decisions should include environmental risk data,” said David Colonna, Director, Lender Services at ERIS. “We’re excited about this partnership as the integration will give our mutual customers the ability to manage both their appraisal and environmental workflow seamlessly through one platform.”

“Partnering with ERIS allows RealWired to seamlessly connect our customers to industry-leading environmental risk data and conduct more due diligence in an extremely efficient manner,” said Jeff Hicks, MAI, Co-Founder, RealWired.

About ERIS

ERIS has been providing critical environmental data, historical information, and digital analysis tools since 1999. ERIS serves the USA, Canada, and Mexico and has global alliances in the UK, Germany, Austria, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. ERIS is a division of Glacier Media, a Canadian-based media and information business, headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

About RealWired

RealWired is a commercial real estate technology consulting company with over 25 years of experience, founded by valuation experts. RealWired serves banks from $450 billion down to $500 million in assets.

YouConnect™ was designed to scale with financial institution’s growth providing significant cost savings through workflow and improved appraisal process. The company is focused on streamlining and automating repetitive processes for bank appraisal departments. The platform enhances transparency and visibility with a centralized awareness of collateral.

