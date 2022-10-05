ERI to Further Grow Sales Team at Columbus, Ohio Location

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ERI—ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today that due to steadily continued growth, it is looking to expand the existing sales and marketing team at its newest location in Columbus, Ohio.

ERI currently houses about a dozen employees at its Ohio office and is making strides to grow the team with an open call to sales professionals.

“We’re proud to continue building our ERI team in Ohio,” said ERI’s Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, John Shegerian. “With a steady increase in the need for our industry leading ITAD and electronic waste recycling services, we continue to grow exponentially. E-waste is the fastest growing waste stream in the world today and the need to responsibly recycle electronics has never been greater. We are expanding our footprint to accommodate the need.”

ERI’s newest location, at 4449 Easton Way, floor 2, on the corner of Easton Way and Stelzer Road, serves as a midwestern operations and sales hub for the ITAD and e-waste recycling leader.

“We’re proud to continue offering flexible, rewarding, impactful jobs in the great state of Ohio and across the nation and seek likeminded professionals to join the ERI family,” added Shegerian.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit ERIdirect.com/about-us/careers to get more information or access an online application form.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve SOC 2 certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Media contact: Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com