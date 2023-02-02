ERI Teams with All Metals Recycling to Offer February E-Waste Recycling Event in Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG–Due to popular demand, All Metals Recycling has once again teamed with ERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, to provide Madison, Wisconsin-area residents with a convenient way to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics.

This opportunity for local residents to safely and securely dispose of their unwanted electronics in an environmentally responsible way will continue to take place the first Saturday of each month, including this Saturday, February 4th from 8:00 am – 12:00 noon at All Metals Recycling at 1802 S. Park St., Madison, WI 53713.

All collected electronics from this special e-waste collection event will be processed by ERI for responsible recycling or refurbishment.

Accepted items include desktop computers, monitors and peripherals; laptops, notebooks and tablets; flat-screen and picture tube televisions; DVD players; VCRs and peripherals; DVRs; cell phones, printers, tablets, e-readers; fax machines and other electronics. ERI, an e-Stewards-certified recycler, observes top-tier procedures and NAID guidelines to responsibly recycle every device.

At the event, there will be a processing fee of $25 per unit for older cathode ray tube televisions. The processing fee for all other flat screen TVs or computer monitors is $15 per unit. All other items will be processed free of charge as a service to the community. The events will not be accepting credit card payments for the processing fees. Please pay with cash or check.

“It is an honor to once again provide a convenient e-waste recycling event to benefit the surrounding communities we serve,” said Fred Runde, founder of Runde Metal Recycling and All Metals Recycling. “The work we will be doing with our friends from ERI on February 4th will prevent unwanted electronics from ending up in landfills.”

For more information about the event, call 608-255-0960.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its nine certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

