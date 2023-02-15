ERI Receives Green Reverse Logistics Award from RLA for Excellence in Sustainability

FRESNO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG—ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, has received the annual Green Reverse Logistics Award for sustainability excellence from the Reverse Logistics Association (RLA). The award was presented at the RLA Reverse Logistics Excellence Awards at the 19th Annual RLA Conference & Expo at the Mirage in Las Vegas.

The annual RLA Conference & Expo is the worldwide premier reverse logistics event for industry professionals. The event focus is for third party solution partners to help manufacturers and retailers become aware of reverse logistics support on a global basis. The RLA Reverse Logistics Excellence Awards allows RLA to honor companies that are setting the standard for excellence in reverse logistics through their vision, innovation, focus, and efficiency.

RLA awarded ERI the Green Reverse Logistic Award for continuously demonstrating innovative approaches to sustainability and commitment to continuously improving sustainability efforts

“RLA is a vitally important organization and the premier voice in reverse logistics on a global level,” said John Shegerian, Chairman/CEO for ERI. “We’re humbled and honored to be recognized for this award by RLA. As a company that has circularity in its very DNA as we assist other organizations achieve their ESG, sustainability and circular economy goals through ITAD services and the responsible recycling of e-waste, this tremendous award is a sign that we are doing things the right way – we look forward to continuing to build upon this success and are excited to do so alongside our likeminded friends at RLA.”

“ERI has long been providing responsible, quality electronics recycling and ITAD services nationwide in a way that matches the RLA mission to reduce returns, process them properly, and find the highest possible recovery for processed goods. Every step of the way, ERI has shown great leadership in sustainable operations through innovative and inspiring practices. John Shegerian and his team at ERI have repeatedly demonstrated great passion for sustainability and the circular economy by being evangelists for green practices. We really appreciate John and ERI’s contributions and the work they do. Their Green Excellence Award is well-earned.”

With its longstanding dedication to the circular economy and environmental initiatives, ERI is 100% carbon neutral for all of its operational emissions nationwide. It is also the recipient of an overall “A” rating (the highest grade ever awarded to a company in ERI’s industry) from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circulytics tool, which measures progress towards a circular economy.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its nine certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com