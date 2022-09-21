ERI Opens 12th Office Location in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#circulareconomy--ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today that due to steadily continued growth, it has opened an office location in Columbus, Ohio, marking the company’s 12th location.

News of ERI’s new Ohio location comes on the heels of the company’s announcement that it is growing rapidly and looking to expand its nationwide sales and account management team with an open call to sales professionals.

“We’re proud to open our first office location in the great state of Ohio and at such an ideal location,” said ERI’s Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, John Shegerian. “With a steady increase in the need for our industry leading ITAD and electronic waste recycling services, we continue to grow exponentially and are implementing additional locations to meet global demand. E-waste is the fastest growing waste stream in the world today and the need to responsibly recycle electronics has never been greater. We are expanding our footprint to accommodate the need.”

Located at 4449 Easton Way, floor 2, on the corner of Easton Way and Stelzer Road, the new office will serve as a midwestern operations and sales hub for the ITAD and e-waste recycling leader.

“We’re proud to continue offering flexible, rewarding, green jobs across the nation and seek likeminded professionals to join the ERI family,” added Shegerian.

The state-of-the-art office building on Easton Way is notable for its sleek, stately façade of brick and glass, meticulous landscaping with mature trees and perennial flowers. The office also provides a panoramic view of the Town Center from the lively thoroughfare.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve SOC 2 certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com