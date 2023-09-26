ERI Featured in New York City’s “Follow Your Waste” Interactive Educational Platform

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DSNY—ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, is featured as part of “Follow Your Waste” an innovative new recycling education program created by the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY).

DSNY launched the interactive online “Follow Your Waste” program for school children this year. The site contains illustrated narratives and interactive games and quizzes to help educate the next generation about the importance or responsible recycling and waste management of household items such as metals, glass, plastic, paper, food waste and e-waste.

For coverage of the e-waste portion of the program, DSNY teamed with ERI to develop key information and best practice directives. In the resulting presentation, ERI is prominently featured as part of an illustrated narrative demonstrating what happens to old electronics and why it is so important to responsibly recycle them.

The segment provides schools and families with artfully designed slides presenting a description of the step-by-step process for what happens to old or unwanted laptops, TVs, and cell phones when they are responsibly recycled at ERI.

“As recyclers of electronics we see first-hand how quickly the high-tech world is evolving,” said ERI Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO John Shegerian. “With an eye toward the future, education and circular economy awareness, we’re excited and honored to contribute to and be featured in the great City of New York’s Follow Your Waste program. New York has long been a leader in these areas and to provide support for the City’s forward-looking educational project that helps get children involved early in the recycling process and helps families understand the critical importance of responsible recycling of e-waste, is truly rewarding.”

The e-waste section of DSNY’s “Follow Your Waste” site can be accessed here: followyourwaste.nyc/follow/ewaste.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 Type I and II certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

