ERI Co-Founder Kevin Dillon Leads Discussion on Circular Economy, Shares Insights on Responsible Recycling at E-Scrap 2021

NEW ORLEANS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#circulareconomy–Kevin Dillon, Co-Founder, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer of ERI, the nation’s leading fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, led and moderated a panel on electronic waste and the circular economy at last week’s E-Scrap 2022 conference in New Orleans.

For the panel titled “OEM Visions for a Circular Economy,” hosted by ERI, Dillon addressed the expert panelists on the importance of responsible recycling and the role innovation and sustainability play in the industry. The discussion took a deep dive into what the Circular Economy means to electronics manufacturers and what they are doing to support it. Dillon assembled an all-star panel for the event, which took place on the main stage before a packed room.

The panelists included:

Caitlin Sanchez, Vice President and Associate General Counsel, VIZIO

Roger Portner, Senior Manager of Environmental Management and Recycle Planning, Ricoh USA

Jonathan King, Vice President of Corporate & Legal Affairs, TCL North America

Tricia Conroy, Executive Director, Electronic Manufacturers Recycling Management Co. (MRM)

David Hirschler, Senior Director of Sustainability and Legislative Compliance, ERI (and member of the Advisory Council of the Circular Electronics Partnership)

After Hirschler debriefed the audience on the latest news from the Circular Electronics Partnership, Dillon led a conversation with the lineup of esteemed experts.

“We’re grateful to have been asked by our friends at E-Scrap to assemble and lead this important discussion about manufacturers’ proactive approach to circularity at such an important conference,” said Dillon. “It’s key that we as an industry focus on the various ways we can harness innovation to continue to evolve. And each step of the way, we must never lose sight of the importance of responsible recycling, environmental responsibility and the proper destruction of data.”

Hirschler also lent his expertise the previous day for a panel titled “Battery-Containing Electronics and State Electronics Recycling Laws.”

A leading industry event, E-Scrap annually hosts more than 1,200 attendees from more than 35 countries. This year’s conference offered a bustling exhibit hall, tear-down demos, a series of presentations, sessions and Q&As featuring leading industry executives and associations.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

