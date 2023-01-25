ERI Brings Carbon Neutral, SOC 2 Compliant Circular Economy Innovations to California Businesses

FRESNO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#California—ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, now maintains nine state-of-the-art e-waste recycling facilities, including its original flagship location in Fresno, California.

ERI has been providing comprehensive electronic waste recycling services for California businesses and individuals since 2002 and was the first recycler in the state to be SOC 2, NAID AAA, R2 and BAN e-steward certified. ERI is also the only certified e-steward in California that maintains its own data destruction, glass cleaning, comprehensive shredding and ITAD services in-house. ERI is also a fully carbon neutral organization, distinguishing the company as the world’s first electronic recycling and ITAD company to achieve carbon neutral status at all of its facilities nationwide.

“The concurrent needs for environmental responsibility and certified data destruction are more important than ever,” said John Shegerian, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “We’re proud to be able to help businesses of all sizes and industries achieve their ESG initiatives while protecting their proprietary data through responsible, fully certified ITAD and electronics recycling services performed in-house at carbon neutral facilities. Our flagship location in Fresno, for example, has set industry standards on a national and global level and we are proud to have been providing so many Californian people and businesses access to a circular economy for their electronics, so they can do the right thing and keep e-waste out of landfills.”

With its longstanding dedication to ESG, ERI is also the recipient of an overall “A” rating (the highest grade ever awarded to a company in ERI’s industry) from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circulytics tool, which measures progress towards a circular economy.

ERI’s California location, housing the world’s largest and most efficient e-waste shredding system, is located at 3243 South East Avenue, Building 108, in Fresno and maintains public e-waste receiving hours Monday through Friday from 7 am – 3 pm. Anyone can easily get more information by contacting 1-800-ERI-DIRECT (374-3473).

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its nine certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com