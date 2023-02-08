ERI Brings Carbon Neutral, SOC 2 Compliant Circular Economy Innovations to Arizona / Southwest Businesses

GOODYEAR, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ESG—ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition (ITAD) provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, now maintains nine state-of-the-art, carbon neutral e-waste recycling facilities, including its newest location in Goodyear, Arizona, near Phoenix.

ERI has been providing comprehensive electronic waste recycling services since 2002 and announced the opening of its new Goodyear facility last month – the first recycler in the state of Arizona and the Southwest region to be SOC 2, NAID AAA, R2 and BAN e-steward certified. ERI is also the only certified e-steward in the Southwest that maintains its own data destruction, glass cleaning, comprehensive shredding and ITAD services in-house. ERI is also a fully carbon neutral organization, distinguishing the company as the world’s first electronic recycling and ITAD company to achieve carbon neutral status at all of its facilities nationwide.

“We’re proud to be able to help businesses of all sizes and industries achieve their ESG initiatives while protecting their proprietary data through responsible, fully certified ITAD and electronics recycling services performed in-house at carbon neutral facilities,” said John Shegerian, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “With a steady increase in the need for our industry-leading ITAD and electronic waste recycling services, we continue to grow exponentially and this new location helps us achieve even greater balance as we serve every zip code in the United States, while providing a convenient location to service the robust and growing Southwest market. It’s rewarding to be able to provide so many people and businesses in Arizona and the surrounding region with access to a circular economy for their electronics, so they can do the right thing and keep e-waste out of landfills.”

With its longstanding dedication to ESG, ERI is also the recipient of an overall “A” rating (the highest grade ever awarded to a company in ERI’s industry) from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Circulytics tool, which measures progress towards a circular economy.

ERI’s Arizona location is located at 215 N. 143rd Ave., Suite 110, in Goodyear. The facility maintains public receiving hours from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 2 pm. Anyone can easily get information by contacting 1-800-ERI-DIRECT (374-3473).

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. It is the first and only company in its industry to achieve carbon neutrality at all its facilities nationwide, and the first to achieve SOC 2 certification for security and data protection. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its nine certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.

Contacts

Media contact: Paul Williams, 310/569-0023, paul.williams@eridirect.com