EquityProtect Flags Home Seller Impersonation Case in Nevada

Leading title fraud prevention company steps in to protect owner from unlawful sale of property

RENO, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EquityProtect, a leading innovator in real estate fraud prevention and data security, recently flagged a case of seller impersonation, coming to the aid of a client whose property was fraudulently listed for sale online.

The incident happened earlier this month in Washoe County, Nevada, where Paul Clauson, the owner of a vacant plot of land, already had EquityProtect’s fraud prevention service in place. EquityProtect immediately stepped in to assist Clauson, contacting the listing site – and the fraudster himself! – to request the post’s removal. EquityProtect President Jim Adams then personally contacted local real estate agencies, title companies, and escrow companies to alert them to the fraudulent listing to help ensure no transaction could follow. Adams also contacted the Washoe County Recorder’s Office.

“Seeing your property listed for sale online without your knowledge is a tremendous violation and a blatant attempt at theft,” said Adams. “Thankfully, this property owner had already engaged with EquityProtect and had protections in place that would have stopped any transfer of the land’s title without the rightful owner’s consent. Another individual who had not taken such precautions would not have been so lucky. Situations like these can end up costing property owners thousands of dollars and months of legal turmoil to undo.”

“I was stunned to see my property listed for sale—but I also knew my title was secure because of my EquityProtect subscription,” said Clauson. “What truly stood out was how quickly EquityProtect intervened to shut down the fraudulent listing, proactively contacting multiple parties to stop the scam in its tracks. That level of commitment says everything about who they are as a company—they genuinely care about protecting homeowners and making a real difference.”

Seller impersonation cases are quickly escalating around the country as advances in technology and AI make it easier for scammers to access and forge documents. In fact, a CertifID survey revealed that more than half of real estate professionals said they had experienced at least one seller impersonation fraud attempt within the past six months. Vacant land is most at-risk, as 62% of the title fraud cases reported in the last year involved vacant land, according to an October report by the National Association of Realtors, which stated that this is likely because these properties tend to not be monitored closely and because the owners can sometimes live out of state.

“As deed theft continues to rise, property owners are recognizing the urgent need for proactive protection,” said Jon Dovidio, Vice President of Business Development at EquityProtect. “Our patented monitoring system is designed to stop this type of financial crime before it happens, helping EquityProtect serve as a critical safeguard for homeowners’ most valuable assets.”

For more information on how to safeguard your property, visit equityprotect.com.

About EquityProtect

As property fraud continues to rise, EquityProtect is at the forefront of real estate fraud prevention and data security with cutting-edge technology. A 2025 Inman Proptech Breakthrough award winner, EquityProtect develops innovative solutions to safeguard property owners and organizations from unauthorized data modifications and fraud, ensuring the integrity and security of real estate transactions worldwide.

Press Contact

Jacob Gaffney

Gaffney Austin

817-471-7627

jacob@gaffneyaustin.com