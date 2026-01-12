Equinox Introduces Luxe 6700x: Seamless Integration Meets Exceptional Service

PHOENIX & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equinox Payments ("Equinox"), a longstanding North American-based payment provider, today announced the launch of its new Luxe 6700x payment solution, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering comprehensive seamless solutions backed by exceptional service and support. Designed for today's connected retail environments, the Luxe 6700x exemplifies Equinox's holistic approach to solving payment challenges by delivering the highest security standards, seamless integration, and dedicated support.

"At Equinox, we are hyper-focused on understanding our customers’ needs and strengthening their trust," said Rajini McRae, CEO of Equinox Payments. "With the Luxe 6700 payment terminal, we are delivering exactly what our customers have been asking for: our proven technology, with an intuitive design, and backed by the personalized service our customers count on. Our payment professionals take ownership every step of the way, building long-term relationships that go well beyond the initial sale."

The Luxe 6700x delivers the reliability and security that businesses demand—supporting EMV chip, magnetic stripe, and contactless payments including Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay—all protected by PCI PTS 6.x certification and PCI P2PE v3.1 validation. Its 3.5-inch high-definition touchscreen, flexible connectivity options including Ethernet, USB, Power over Ethernet, and dual-band Wi-Fi, and durable construction ensure dependable performance in high-volume retail settings.

What truly differentiates the solution is Equinox's commitment to making deployment and ongoing management effortless. Its open architecture and remote terminal management capabilities allow partners to deploy, update, and monitor devices efficiently across their entire estate. The device runs Equinox's Voyager application, which unifies payment acceptance across all Luxe terminals, eliminating the complexity and cost of managing multiple solutions across different verticals and acceptance methods.

"Our customers tell us Equinox stands out because we pair secure, durable & terminals with exceptional support," said Rob Hayhow, Vice President, Business Development. "With the Luxe 6700x, we've engineered every element to optimize payment acceptance and enhance the ever-more crucial checkout experience."

The Luxe 6700x is backed by Equinox's full suite of support services, including comprehensive warranty options, estate management tools, and access to the company's team of dedicated payment experts.

About Equinox Payments

Equinox Payments is a North American-based leading provider of innovative, secure, and scalable payment solutions. Specializing in payment acceptance solutions, transaction security, and payment processing technologies, Equinox Payments empowers merchants to seamlessly accept payments with an enhanced experience at point of payment. Equinox Payments delivers solutions that are designed to meet the dynamic needs of merchants across industries with superior service every step of the way.

