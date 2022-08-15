ePost Global Hires Director of Sales

Michael Gilbert, Director of Sales, joins ePost to accelerate growth

RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tech enabled, international shipping solutions provider, ePost Global, is pleased to announce the hiring of Michael Gilbert as Director of Sales. Michael brings over 30 years of experience in logistics and software solutions and will be responsible for growing ePost Global’s presence across ecommerce categories and geographies.





ePost Global caters to US based ecommerce businesses looking to expand their reach to international consumers. Gilbert’s vast experience supporting Global 100 businesses in fulfillment, eCommerce, Publications and financial services sectors aligns well with ePost current customers and prospects.

“We are thrilled to have Michael join the ePost Global team,” stated Kelly Martinez, Co-President. “Cross border ecommerce is complex, and customers need partners who can provide expert guidance in addition to global distribution. Our customers will benefit from Michael’s wealth of experience providing solutions through software and shipping.”

With prior leadership roles at Newgistics, DHL and Oracle, Michael brings a track record of success building high performing teams in both technology and logistics sectors.

“I am impressed with ePost Global’s use of technology and their reputation of providing best in class service,” commented Michael Gilbert. “ePost is highly regarded for focusing on the intersection of logistics and technology and I am excited to leverage these attributes as we introduce ePost Global into more opportunities.”

Michael will be based in the Southeast and will work closely with each of ePost’s four main locations near Los Angeles, Chicago, New York and Miami to service customers across the U.S.

About ePost Global

ePost Global delivers cost-effective, global delivery solutions through strategically located processing centers throughout the United States. By combining technology and global logistics expertise, ePost Global optimizes delivery workflows, enhances visibility for all phases of delivery, and simplifies international shipping complexity.

To learn more about ePost Global, visit www.epostglobalshipping.com.

Contacts

Kapil Kalokhe



kkalokhe@epostglobalshipping.com