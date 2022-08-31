EnXchange Announces New Release of the ENX Energy Platform

The Platform as a Service model offers utilities, corporations, energy companies, microgrids and communities a single source, view and operations of intelligent assets: virtual grid, DER, IoT, EV and microgrids.

MCKINNEY, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energy leader EnXchange (ENX) announces a significant milestone in the investment and release of the ENX Energy Platform. A single source of truth, the patent-pending energy platform provides 360-degree visualization of all energy intelligence and operations of assets across entire networks, from generation to toaster. The PaaS (Platform as a Service) is built on a relational database architecture, which enables customers to experience new levels of machine learning, predictive maintenance, advanced analytics, transactive energy and full network orchestration of all energy intelligence.

Connecting, enabling and optimizing energy assets in a single platform

Recently passed legislation that focuses on infrastructure and inflation will accelerate the demands on utilities, corporations and communities to meet new standards of sustainability (ESG), reliability and security. The latest release of the ENX Energy Platform arms users with the tools, data and insights to capture and harness these new opportunities, especially in a digital world.

The ENX Energy Platform runs on proprietary technology that aggregates all infrastructure and business data, maps it through a convergent architecture, uses control schemes to enable interoperability and visualizes data in a way that allows for better decision-making across entire ecosystems. This new version of the technology allows customers to gain tighter control of assets and monetize their energy resources in a turnkey, scalable way.

New modules and applications in this release include: Network Orchestration, Insight Center, Interconnections, Virtual Grid, DER, IoT, EV, Microgrids and Intelligent Marketplace.

Turning energy and ESG investments into actionable data and, ultimately, RESULTS.

Today’s investments must be measured and accounted for under new rules of distributed renewable energy, decarbonization and the energy transition – a new construct. ENX has more than 150 years of experience in this domain and now brings a patent-pending technology stack (PaaS) that will enable organizations to take full advantage of new energy investments and technologies.

“We have been developing this platform for over a decade, and our team has done an outstanding job of engineering, developing and deploying this exciting and game-changing solution,” stated David Swank, CEO of EnXchange. “In addition to this investment, we have implemented a full-scale microgrid at our McKinney, Texas headquarters where customers and clients can experience a live demonstration of this solution, a single view of the energy value chain, from generation to toaster.”

Jordan Harper, CEO of Harrison Walker Harper 1887 (HWH) the majority owner of ENX, and ENX board chairman stated, “This is a major milestone for our company, board, investors and clients as the vision and journey that was started years ago has come to fruition. I am very proud of our entire enterprise for having the discipline and persistence to bring the ENX Energy Platform to the marketplace. We still have much to do, but our short three-year history at ENX coupled with our family’s heritage of more than 130 years in business has demonstrated that we are up to the challenge of meeting our clients’ needs and demands in this new energy environment.”

About EnXchange

Founded in 2019, EnXchange (ENX) is an energy optimizer and energy intelligence company helping utilities and corporations capture and harness the opportunities within sustainable energy, ESG, advanced analytics and transactive energy. Backed by the history of HWH1887, ENX is an industry disruptor and network orchestrator that is shining a light on new energy solutions and opportunities. Learn more at enxchange.io.

