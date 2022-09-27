Enterra Solutions Celebrates Recognition in Promotion Optimization Institute Awards

PRINCETON, N.J. & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterra Solutions, the pioneer in Autonomous Decision Science™ (ADS™) technology, today announced it received five Best-in-Class (BIC) award distinctions in the Promotion Optimization Institute’s (POI) Enterprise Planning (EPx) Vendor Panorama.





POI annually awards solutions vendors that achieve excellence in the fields of end-to-end enterprise planning, analytics, modeling, and growth management. Enterra Solutions was named Best-In-Class in the following five functionality distinctions:

Strategic War-Gaming – Utilizes new frontier modeling to run what-if scenarios to the multi-dimensions of: category, competition, consumer, manufacturer, and retailer considerations to enable enterprise, brand, and retailer strategies and gain a competitive advantage

– Utilizes new frontier modeling to run what-if scenarios to the multi-dimensions of: category, competition, consumer, manufacturer, and retailer considerations to enable enterprise, brand, and retailer strategies and gain a competitive advantage RGM Suite – RGM process, analytics, and services enable the cross-functional practice of revenue growth management; advancing the 5 pillars of RGM–specifically in the areas of pricing strategy and analysis, promotion strategy and effectiveness, trade architecture-pay for performance, mix management and assortment

– RGM process, analytics, and services enable the cross-functional practice of revenue growth management; advancing the 5 pillars of RGM–specifically in the areas of pricing strategy and analysis, promotion strategy and effectiveness, trade architecture-pay for performance, mix management and assortment RGM-Supply Chain Connectivity – RGM capabilities specifically designed from a product deployment and supply chain perspective; with capabilities such as ensuring supply is available for promotion

– RGM capabilities specifically designed from a product deployment and supply chain perspective; with capabilities such as ensuring supply is available for promotion Next Frontier – Advanced Modeling – Next frontier modeling utilizes highest level math and can handle highly nonlinear mapping and a high degree of interdependencies

– Next frontier modeling utilizes highest level math and can handle highly nonlinear mapping and a high degree of interdependencies Enterprise Planning IBP/S&OP Capabilities – Sales volume planning inputs that flow into the demand planning/ forecast/ Integrated Business Planning (IBP) process

“ In an increasing dynamic and uncertain world that is experiencing the highest inflation in forty years, geo-political risk, supply chain disruptions, and the lingering effects of COVID-19, Enterra’s strategic war gaming and other integrated end-to-end optimization solutions have been able to successfully assist clients in driving enterprise competitiveness and resiliency. In this environment, retailers and manufacturers continue to struggle to keep up with efficient and effective revenue growth optimization, channel shifts and commodity price increases,” Stephen DeAngelis, Founder and CEO of Enterra Solutions said. “ Enterra’s recognition by POI in multiple distinctions demonstrates our commitment to helping our customers navigate these volatile times and advance revenue growth and enterprise planning opportunities.”

“ Trade promotion and revenue growth management are more relevant today than ever before,” said Pam Brown, Chief Commercial Officer at POI. “ We are impressed with the advancements vendors like Enterra are making to support manufacturer and retailer collaboration, help teams respond with agility, and grow profitably in challenging times.”

POI analyzed 19 leading vendors across 22 functional areas (including Revenue Growth Management, Optimization, Data, Artificial Intelligence, IBP/S&OP, Headquarter Planning, Trade Promotion Management, Food Service, Advanced Analytics and more) that are helping retailers and consumer goods executives manage enterprise planning and trade promotions effectively.

To learn more about how Enterra’s end-to-end value chain optimization and decision-making solutions are realizing outsized value for clients, click here.

The full POI EPx Vendor Panorama is available as a gated report through their membership portal: https://poinstitute.com/membership.

ABOUT ENTERRA SOLUTIONS:

Enterra Solutions is the leading Autonomous Decision Science™ company providing data-enabled prescriptive and anticipatory analytics and insights for companies across a broad range of industries. Enterra automates a new way of problem-solving and decision-making, going beyond advanced analytics to answer queries, generate insights, and make decisions at the speed of the market. This powerful capability allows clients to uncover and understand the inter-relationships that lead to innovative new product development and innovation, heightened consumer understanding and targeted marketing, revenue growth tactics, and intelligent demand and supply-chain planning. Enterra’s analytics and insights help the world’s leading brands and organizations operate smarter by finding higher meaning in their data. For more information visit: www.enterrasolutions.com

ABOUT POI:

POI brings together manufacturers, retailers, solution providers, analysts, academics, and other industry leaders. Members of the POI share cross-functional best practices in both structured and informal settings. Additionally, members benefit through our industry alliances, the Certified Collaborative Marketer (CCM) curriculum and certification, industry leadership virtual events, POI advisory, and the Promotional Collaborative Capability Matrix (PCCM). POI aims to instill a financial metrics and research-based discipline not typically found with other trade groups.

