Enterprise Connect 2026 Spotlights Must-See Sessions Addressing AI, Trust and Future of Enterprise Communications

Early-Bird Pricing Ends Feb. 13 for March 10-12 Conference at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#enterpriseconnect--Enterprise Connect today announced additions to its robust lineup of featured sessions anchoring its 2026 conference agenda, underscoring the event’s role as the leading platform for enterprise communications, collaboration and customer experience strategy. From March 10–12 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, the conference will convene senior leaders across telecommunications, IT, and CX to examine how AI, interoperability, and infrastructure are reshaping business-critical communications. Register here.

“The Enterprise Connect 2026 agenda is intentionally designed around the decisions communication leaders are making right now,” said Kara Shukas, Event Director, Enterprise Connect. “Whether our attendees are evaluating platforms, deploying AI or modernizing customer experience, this content helps them move conversations forward - internally with stakeholders and externally with customers. By joining us in Las Vegas, they are driving results and accelerating their careers.”

The 2026 program emphasizes practical, executive-level insight to help organizations cut through the hype and focus on real-world strategy, practical frameworks and unfiltered debate on what’s working - and what’s not - inside the modern enterprise.

Featured Sessions You Can’t Miss at Enterprise Connect 2026

CX Keynote Panel: Does More Technology = Happier Customers?

Industry experts debate the true impact of technology investment on customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Industry experts debate the true impact of technology investment on customer satisfaction and loyalty. Can You Hear Me Now? Deepfakes, Trust and the Future of Enterprise Communications

A critical session on the growing risks of synthetic media and how enterprises can protect trust and authenticity.

A critical session on the growing risks of synthetic media and how enterprises can protect trust and authenticity. Forget the Moonshot: Build Your AI Strategy One Micro Win at a Time

A tactical session on incremental, high-impact AI adoption.

A tactical session on incremental, high-impact AI adoption. Platform Wars & Peace: 2026 State of Interoperability

A forward-looking session on breaking down silos and building connected collaboration ecosystems.

A forward-looking session on breaking down silos and building connected collaboration ecosystems. The Potential of Teams & Copilot: What You’re Missing Out On

An in-depth look at Microsoft Teams, Copilot and the future of AI-assisted workflows.

An in-depth look at Microsoft Teams, Copilot and the future of AI-assisted workflows. Reliability Engineering: When the Contact Center Can Never Go Down

Best practices for building always-on, mission-critical customer experience systems.

Celebrating Innovation: Best of Enterprise Connect Awards

Enterprise Connect 2026 will once again host the Best of Enterprise Connect Awards, honoring the most innovative products and solutions shaping the future of enterprise communications and customer experience. Categories span customer experience, artificial intelligence, AV/video innovation and security and compliance, spotlighting organizations that are driving innovation across the industry. Nominations are open now through January 16, with winners being announced onsite during the conference.

Register Early and Save

Early-bird pricing expires February 13. With demand accelerating across telecom, UC, CX and AI communities, Enterprise Connect 2026 is expected to draw senior-level decision makers seeking clarity, connection, and competitive advantage in the fast-moving market.

For more information on the agenda sessions, speakers and to register, visit www.enterpriseconnect.com. For more information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, businesses can request further details here or contact Sandra Kupiec at Sandra.Kupiec@informa.com.

To register for a media pass, click here.

Stay connected with Enterprise Connect on X, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

About Enterprise Connect

For over 35 years, Enterprise Connect has stood at the forefront of enterprise communications, collaboration, and customer experience in North America. Delivering an impactful blend of industry-best conference tracks, innovative networking experiences, dynamic expo activations, and year-round digital engagement, Enterprise Connect also provides the very best in webinar hostings, virtual events and newsletters. Bringing together IT executives, vendors, analysts, or channel partners, attendees engage with influential peers and critical innovations across themes like AI-powered systems, CX platforms, cloud migration, and modern workplace strategies. Enterprise Connect is organized by Informa, a leading international events, digital services and academic research group. Informa is a FTSE 100 company, with 14,000 colleagues working in 30 countries. www.enterpriseconnect.com

Media Contact:

Suzanne Matulay, enterpriseconnectpr@society32.com