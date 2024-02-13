Entegris Reports Results for Fourth Quarter of 2023

Fourth-quarter net sales of $812 million, decreased 14% from prior year and 9% sequentially

Fourth-quarter net sales increased 2% sequentially (excluding the impact of divestitures)

Fourth-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.25

Fourth-quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.65

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), today reported its financial results for the Company’s fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. Fourth-quarter sales were $812.3 million, a decrease of 14% from the same quarter last year. Fourth-quarter GAAP net income was $38.0 million, or $0.25 income per diluted share, which included $30.0 million of gain on termination of the Alliance Agreement with MacDermid Enthone, $10.4 million of goodwill impairment, $30.5 million of impairment of long-lived assets, $51.0 million of amortization of intangible assets, $7.8 million of integration costs related to the acquisition of CMC Materials and $14.6 million of other net costs. Non-GAAP net income was $97.9 million for the fourth quarter and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.65.





Bertrand Loy, Entegris’ president and chief executive officer, said: “Our unit driven model has displayed strong resilience during the current industry downturn. We closed 2023 with fourth quarter sales and non-GAAP EPS results above our guidance. For the year, we outperformed the market by 6 points, driven in large part by our strong position at the leading-edge technology nodes. In addition, we divested three non-core businesses and used the proceeds and free cash flow to pay off $1.3 billion of debt. We also continued to make significant R&D and capacity investments, which are vital for our long-term growth.”

Mr. Loy added: “As we enter 2024, inventories of semiconductors have largely normalized, end demand has stabilized in most segments, and we expect a gradual industry recovery to occur throughout the year. In addition, we expect Entegris will continue to outgrow the market and show leverage in our model.”

Mr. Loy concluded: “We remain as optimistic as ever about the long-term growth prospects for the semiconductor industry. The industry is entering a period of unprecedented technology change and device complexity. This means the market is moving toward Entegris. Our core value proposition in materials science, materials purity, and end-to-end solutions has become increasingly enabling and critical for our customers. This will translate into rapidly expanding Entegris content per wafer, strong outperformance and earnings growth for years to come.”

Quarterly Financial Results Summary

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

GAAP Results Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Net sales $812,291 $946,070 $888,239 Operating income $101,017 $143,776 $117,061 Operating margin – as a % of net sales 12.4% 15.2% 13.2% Net income $37,977 $57,427 $33,212 Diluted earnings per common share $0.25 $0.38 $0.22 Non-GAAP Results Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $168,268 $219,353 $195,715 Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin – as a % of net sales 20.7% 23.2% 22.0% Non-GAAP net income $97,943 $124,451 $103,588 Diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share $0.65 $0.83 $0.68

First-Quarter Outlook

For the Company’s guidance for the first quarter ending March 30, 2024, the Company expects sales of $770 million to $790 million, GAAP net income of $42 million to $49 million and diluted earnings per common share between $0.28 and $0.33. On a non-GAAP basis, the Company expects diluted earnings per common share to range from $0.60 to $0.65, reflecting net income on a non-GAAP basis in the range of $91 million to $98 million. The Company also expects Adjusted EBITDA of approximately 26.5% to 27.5% of sales.

Segment Results

The Company operates in three segments (the Materials Solutions segment resulted from combining the Advanced Planarization Solutions and the Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segments):

Materials Solutions (MS): MS provides advanced consumable materials, such as CMP slurries and pads, deposition materials, process chemistries and gases, formulated cleans, etchants and other specialty materials; that enable our customers’ technical roadmaps, improve device performance, lower their total cost of ownership and enhance their yields.

Microcontamination Control (MC): MC offers advanced filtration solutions that improve customers’ yield, device reliability and cost; by filtering and purifying critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries.

Advanced Materials Handling (AMH): AMH develops solutions that improve customers’ yields by protecting critical materials during manufacturing, transportation, and storage; including products that monitor, protect, transport and deliver critical liquid chemistries, wafers, and other substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor, life sciences and other high-technology industries.

Fourth-Quarter Results and Analyst Update Webcast

Entegris will host a webcast on its fourth quarter 2023 results and provide a brief analyst update on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants can use this link to register and join the live webcast: https://app.webinar.net/OEr1gk1anQW. There will be no phone dial-in numbers for this event.

Management’s slide presentation concerning the results for the fourth quarter will be posted on the Investor Relations section of www.entegris.com.

About Entegris

Entegris is a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. Entegris has approximately 8,000 employees throughout its global operations and is ISO 9001 certified. It has manufacturing, customer service and/or research facilities in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.entegris.com.

Non-GAAP Information

The Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Proforma net sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, adjusted segment profit, adjusted operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share, together with related measures thereof, are considered “non-GAAP financial measures” under the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company provides supplemental non-GAAP financial measures to better understand and manage its business and believes these measures provide investors and analysts additional and meaningful information for the assessment of the Company’s ongoing results. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to assist in the evaluation of the performance of its business segments and to make operating decisions. Management believes that the Company’s non-GAAP measures help indicate the Company’s baseline performance before certain gains, losses or other charges that may not be indicative of the Company’s business or future outlook, and that non-GAAP measures offer a more consistent view of business performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP measures aid investors’ overall understanding of the Company’s results by providing a higher degree of transparency for such items and providing a level of disclosure that will help investors generally understand how management plans, measures and evaluates the Company’s business performance. Management believes that the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides greater consistency in its financial reporting and facilitates investors’ understanding of the Company’s historical operating trends by providing an additional basis for comparisons to prior periods. The reconciliations of GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit, GAAP segment profit to adjusted operating income, GAAP net income to adjusted operating income and adjusted EBITDA, GAAP net income and diluted earnings per common share to non-GAAP net income and diluted non-GAAP earnings per common share and GAAP outlook to non-GAAP outlook are included elsewhere in this release.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “would” or the negative thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may include statements about supply chain matters; inflationary pressures; future period guidance or projections; the Company’s performance relative to its markets, including the drivers of such performance; market and technology trends, including the duration and drivers of any growth trends; the development of new products and the success of their introductions; the focus of the Company’s ER&D projects; the Company’s ability to execute on our business strategies, including with respect to the Company’s expansion of its manufacturing presence in Taiwan and in Colorado Springs; the Company’s capital allocation strategy, which may be modified at any time for any reason, including share repurchases, dividends, debt repayments and potential acquisitions; the impact of the acquisitions and divestitures the Company has made and commercial partnerships the Company has established, including the acquisition of CMC Materials (now known as CMC Materials LLC) (“CMC Materials”); trends relating to the fluctuation of currency exchange rates; future capital and other expenditures, including estimates thereof; the Company’s expected tax rate; the impact, financial or otherwise, of any organizational changes; the impact of accounting pronouncements; quantitative and qualitative disclosures about market risk; and other matters. These forward-looking statements are based on current management expectations and assumptions only as of the date of this news release, are not guarantees of future performance and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, weakening of global and/or regional economic conditions, generally or specifically in the semiconductor industry, which could decrease the demand for the Company’s products and solutions; the level of, and obligations associated with, the Company’s indebtedness, including the debts incurred in connection with the acquisition of CMC Materials; risks related to the acquisition and integration of CMC Materials, including unanticipated difficulties or expenditures relating thereto, the ability to achieve the anticipated synergies and value-creation contemplated by the acquisition of CMC Materials and the diversion of management time on transaction-related matters; raw material shortages, supply and labor constraints, price increases, inflationary pressures and rising interest rates; operational, political and legal risks of the Company’s international operations; the Company’s dependence on sole source and limited source suppliers; the Company’s ability to meet rapid demand shifts; the Company’s ability to continue technological innovation and introduce new products to meet customers’ rapidly changing requirements; substantial competition; the Company’s concentrated customer base; the Company’s ability to identify, complete and integrate acquisitions, joint ventures, divestitures or other similar transactions; the Company’s ability to effectively implement any organizational changes; the Company’s ability to protect and enforce intellectual property rights; the impact of regional and global instabilities, hostilities and geopolitical uncertainty, including, but not limited to, the ongoing conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, between Israel and Hamas and the current conflict in the Red Sea, as well as the global responses thereto; the increasing complexity of certain manufacturing processes; changes in government regulations of the countries in which the Company operates, including the imposition of tariffs, export controls and other trade laws and restrictions and changes to national security and international trade policy, especially as they relate to China; fluctuation of currency exchange rates; fluctuations in the market price of the Company’s stock; and other risk factors and additional information described in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed on February 23, 2023, and in the Company’s other SEC filings. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, which speak as of their respective dates.

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



(In thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited) Three months ended Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Net sales $812,291 $946,070 $888,239 Cost of sales 467,611 541,545 521,165 Gross profit 344,680 404,525 367,074 Selling, general and administrative expenses 144,680 139,246 116,051 Engineering, research and development expenses 67,567 68,041 66,810 Amortization of intangible assets 50,984 53,462 51,239 Goodwill impairment 10,432 — 15,913 Gain on termination of Alliance Agreement (30,000) — — Operating income 101,017 143,776 117,061 Interest expense, net 62,101 82,013 75,594 Other expense (income), net 12,058 (3,447) 10,243 Income before income tax (benefit) expense 26,858 65,210 31,224 Income tax (benefit) expense (11,264) 7,783 (2,127) Equity in net loss of affiliates 145 — 139 Net income $37,977 $57,427 $33,212 Basic earnings per common share: $0.25 $0.39 $0.22 Diluted earnings per common share: $0.25 $0.38 $0.22 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 150,223 149,039 150,127 Diluted 151,331 149,909 151,229

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



(In thousands, except per share data)



(Unaudited) Twelve months ended Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Net sales $3,523,926 $3,282,033 Cost of sales 2,026,321 1,885,620 Gross profit 1,497,605 1,396,413 Selling, general and administrative expenses 576,194 543,485 Engineering, research and development expenses 277,313 228,994 Amortization of intangible assets 214,477 143,953 Goodwill impairment 115,217 — Gain on termination of Alliance Agreement (184,754) — Operating income 499,158 479,981 Interest expense, net 301,121 208,975 Other expense, net 25,367 23,926 Income before income tax (benefit) expense 172,670 247,080 Income tax (benefit) expense (8,413) 38,160 Equity in net loss of affiliates 414 — Net income $180,669 $208,920 Basic earnings per common share: $1.21 $1.47 Diluted earnings per common share: $1.20 $1.46 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 149,900 142,294 Diluted 150,945 143,146

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands)



(Unaudited) Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $456,929 $563,439 Trade accounts and notes receivable, net 457,052 535,485 Inventories, net 607,051 812,815 Deferred tax charges and refundable income taxes 63,879 47,618 Assets held-for-sale 278,753 246,531 Other current assets 113,663 129,297 Total current assets 1,977,327 2,335,185 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,468,043 1,393,337 Other assets: Right-of-use assets 80,399 94,940 Goodwill 3,945,860 4,408,331 Intangible assets, net 1,281,969 1,841,955 Deferred tax assets and other noncurrent tax assets 31,432 28,867 Other 27,561 36,242 Total assets $8,812,591 $10,138,857 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt — 151,965 Accounts payable 134,211 172,488 Accrued liabilities 283,158 328,784 Liabilities held-for-sale 19,223 10,637 Income tax payable 77,403 98,057 Total current liabilities 513,995 761,931 Long-term debt, excluding current maturities 4,577,141 5,632,928 Long-term lease liability 68,986 80,716 Other liabilities 243,875 445,282 Shareholders’ equity 3,408,594 3,218,000 Total liabilities and equity $8,812,591 $10,138,857

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(In thousands)



(Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Operating activities: Net income $37,977 $57,427 $180,669 $208,920 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 42,558 41,882 172,683 135,371 Amortization 50,984 53,462 214,477 143,953 Share-based compensation expense 8,955 9,033 61,371 66,577 Loss on extinguishment of debt and modification 17,003 1,052 27,865 3,287 Impairment of Goodwill 10,432 — 115,217 — Gain on termination of Alliance Agreement (30,000) — (184,754) — (Gain) Loss on sale of business and held for sale assets (4,740) — 23,839 — Other (4,841) (28,678) (32,374) 32,542 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Trade accounts and notes receivable 903 (25,265) 608 (59,643) Inventories 39,411 (23,000) 102,751 (203,335) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (33,892) (78,788) (29,547) 4,519 Income taxes payable, refundable income taxes and noncurrent taxes payable 26,597 37,388 (10,177) 21,751 Other (10,697) (12,460) (13,066) (1,659) Net cash provided by operating activities 150,650 32,053 629,562 352,283 Investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (128,665) (147,356) (456,847) (466,192) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired — — — (4,474,925) Proceeds from sale of businesses 680,674 — 814,960 — Proceeds from termination of Alliance Agreement 21,900 — 191,151 — Other 1,888 (5,716) 3,807 (4,592) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 575,797 (153,072) 553,071 (4,945,709) Financing activities: Proceeds from revolving credit facility, short-term debt and long-term debt — — 217,449 5,416,753 Payments of revolving credit facility, short-term debt and long-term debt (869,725) (70,000) (1,473,675) (486,000) Payments for debt issuance costs — 1 (3,475) (99,488) Payments for dividends (15,019) (14,896) (60,221) (57,309) Issuance of common stock 13,159 5,404 50,792 16,168 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (568) (73) (12,108) (22,820) Other (468) (242) (1,391) (1,101) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (872,621) (79,806) (1,282,629) 4,766,203 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 9,083 9,597 (6,514) (11,903) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (137,091) (191,228) (106,510) 160,874 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 594,020 754,667 563,439 402,565 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $456,929 $563,439 $456,929 $563,439

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Segment Information



(In thousands)



(Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended Net sales Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Materials Solutions $364,965 $458,012 $435,538 $1,689,467 $1,380,208 Microcontamination Control 288,427 284,676 286,217 1,127,555 1,105,996 Advanced Materials Handling 169,191 213,890 180,248 758,648 846,492 Inter-segment elimination (10,292) (10,508) (13,764) (51,744) (50,663) Total net sales $812,291 $946,070 $888,239 $3,523,926 $3,282,033

Three months ended Twelve months ended Segment profit Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Materials Solutions $53,204 $71,489 $56,955 $296,375 $219,189 Microcontamination Control 97,558 107,413 101,132 395,348 411,475 Advanced Materials Handling 20,463 48,045 31,642 136,100 183,738 Total segment profit 171,225 226,947 189,729 827,823 814,402 Amortization of intangibles 50,984 53,462 51,239 214,477 143,953 Unallocated expenses 19,224 29,709 21,429 114,188 190,468 Total operating income $101,017 $143,776 $117,061 $499,158 $479,981

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit



(In thousands) Three months ended Twelve months ended Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Net Sales $812,291 $946,070 $888,239 $3,523,926 $3,282,033 Gross profit-GAAP $344,680 $404,525 $367,074 $1,497,605 $1,396,413 Adjustments to gross profit: Restructuring costs 1 28 — 789 8,194 — Charge for fair value mark-up of acquired inventory sold 2 — — — — 61,932 Adjusted gross profit $344,708 $404,525 $367,863 $1,505,799 $1,458,345 Gross margin – as a % of net sales 42.4% 42.8% 41.3% 42.5% 42.5% Adjusted gross margin – as a % of net sales 42.4% 42.8% 41.4% 42.7% 44.4%

1 Restructuring charges resulting from cost saving initiatives.



2 Represents the additional cost of goods sold recognized in connection with the step-up of inventory valuation related to the CMC Materials acquisition.

Entegris, Inc. and Subsidiaries



Reconciliation of GAAP Segment Profit to Adjusted Operating Income



(In thousands)



(Unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended Adjusted segment profit Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2022 MS segment profit $53,204 $71,489 $56,955 $296,375 $219,189 Restructuring costs 1 1,635 — 519 9,261 — (Gain) loss from the sale of businesses 2 (4,740) (254) — 23,839 (254) Goodwill impairment 3 10,432 — 15,913 115,217 — Gain on termination of Alliance Agreement 4 (30,000) — — (184,754) — Impairment on long-lived assets 5 30,464 — — 30,464 — Charge for fair value write-up of acquired inventory sold 6 — — — — 61,932 MS adjusted segment profit $60,995 $71,235 $73,387 $290,402 $280,867 MC segment profit $97,558 $107,413 $101,132 $395,348 $411,475 Restructuring costs 1 173 — 215 3,183 — MC adjusted segment profit $97,731 $107,413 $101,347 $398,531 $411,475 AMH segment profit $20,463 $48,045 $31,642 $136,100 $183,738 Restructuring costs 1 105 — 467 1,826 — AMH adjusted segment profit $20,568 $48,045 $32,109 $137,926 $183,738 Unallocated general and administrative expenses $19,224 $29,709 $21,429 $114,188 $190,468 Less: unallocated deal and integration costs (7,810) (22,369) (10,301) (56,526) (152,238) Less: unallocated restructuring costs 1 (388) — — (475) — Adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses $11,026 $7,340 $11,128 $57,187 $38,230 Total adjusted segment profit $179,294 $226,693 $206,843 $826,859 $876,080 Less: adjusted unallocated general and administrative expenses 11,026 7,340 11,128 57,187 38,230 Total adjusted operating income $168,268 $219,353 $195,715 $769,672 $837,850

