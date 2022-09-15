<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Enpro to Present at Sidoti Fall 2022 Small-Cap Virtual Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will present at the Sidoti Fall 2022 Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The company’s presentation is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Eastern Time and will be made by Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and James Gentile, Vice President, Investor Relations. The presentation will be webcast on the company’s website, http://www.enproindustries.com.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, photonics, industrial process, aerospace, food and pharma and life sciences. Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information about Enpro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.

Contacts

Investor Contacts:

James Gentile

Vice President, Investor Relations

Jenny Yee
Corporate Access Specialist

Phone: 704-731-1527

Email: investor.relations@enproindustries.com

