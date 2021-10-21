Enfusion Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enfusion, Inc. (“Enfusion”), a leading provider of cloud-based investment management software and services, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,322,660 shares of its Class A common stock offered by Enfusion and 3,427,340 shares of Class A common stock to be sold by certain of Enfusion’s existing stockholders at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,812,500 shares of Class A common stock, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 21, 2021 under the ticker symbol “ENFN”, and the offering is expected to close on October 25, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Enfusion intends to use the net proceeds received from the offering to purchase equity interests in its operating subsidiary Enfusion Ltd. LLC from certain of Enfusion’s pre-IPO equity holders and to purchase newly-issued equity interests in Enfusion Ltd. LLC. In turn, Enfusion Ltd. LLC intends to apply the balance of the net proceeds it receives from Enfusion to repay indebtedness, pay expenses incurred in connection with the IPO and the other organizational transactions contemplated thereby and for general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering, with BofA Securities, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Piper Sandler & Co., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and William Blair & Company, L.L.C. acting as additional bookrunners, and Loop Capital Markets acting as co-manager.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department, by email: prospectus@morganstanley.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement relating to this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 20, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Enfusion

Enfusion’s investment management software-as-a-service platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with 600+ investment managers from nine global offices spanning four continents.

