Enfusion Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enfusion, Inc. (“Enfusion”) (NYSE: ENFN), a leading provider of cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for investment managers, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Management will host a conference call and webcast that same morning at 5:30 AM (PT) / 8:30 AM (ET) to discuss the results.

To access this call, dial (833) 470-1428 (domestic) or (929) 526-1599 (international). The conference ID number is 603560. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of Enfusion’s website, http://ir.enfusion.com, and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Enfusion

Enfusion’s investment management software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform removes traditional information boundaries, uniting front-, middle- and back-office teams on one cloud-native system. Through its software, analytics, and middle/back-office managed services, Enfusion creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility, and powering growth. Enfusion partners with over 800 investment managers from 10 global offices spanning four continents.

Source: Enfusion, Inc.

Source Code: ENFN-IR

Contacts

Investors
Ignatius Njoku

investors@enfusion.com

Media
James McCusker

canaanparishgroup@gmail.com

