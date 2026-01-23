Energy Industry Strengthens Software Amid Changes

Enterprises in oil and gas, power and utilities turning to AI, automation, predictive maintenance to boost resilience, prepare for future, new research says

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$III #Electricity--Modern software platforms are increasingly vital to the energy sector as operators seek to meet rising demand while addressing evolving operational challenges, according to new research from global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III).

The ISG Buyers Guides™ for Energy, produced by ISG Research, provide the rankings and ratings of 33 software providers and their products to support energy industries. The research finds that both oil and gas and power and utilities operators are evaluating and adopting new technologies, including AI, automation and digital twins, as they upgrade aging infrastructure and improve efficiency and resilience. Increasing electrification, expansion of renewable energy, changing regulations and geopolitical disruptions are reshaping all aspects of energy production and distribution.

“The unprecedented changes occurring across the energy sector present both challenges and opportunities for enterprises to modernize, govern and secure their critical technology infrastructure,” said Mark Smith, partner and chief AI & Software analyst at ISG. “This groundbreaking, comprehensive research is a guide to software providers that are transforming their software portfolios to meet this unique moment and ensure their software is ready for intelligent energy systems of the future.”

The complex infrastructure used in energy operations requires coordinated maintenance, field service, grid oversight and continuous monitoring to ensure safety, reliability and productivity. The industry has moved away from manual processes and reactive maintenance as it faces aging systems, a shrinking workforce and tighter regulations, the research finds. Basic supervisory systems have evolved into platforms that use AI, cloud technologies, IoT data and other advanced components. Digitally connected operations now anticipate problems before they arise, and modern software platforms continue to improve visibility, streamline workflows and strengthen performance.

The key software domains in the energy sector form an integrated ecosystem that supports reliable and efficient operations in both utilities and oil and gas companies, ISG’s research finds. Enterprise asset management (EAM) and asset performance management systems are essential for coordinating maintenance, supply chains and other functions to maintain asset health. Digital twins of systems such as wells, pipelines and power plants help operators improve performance through analytics and simulation. Predictive maintenance uses analytics to anticipate failures, reducing downtime and extending asset life.

Enterprises expect next-generation software to reduce manual effort, streamline workflows and deliver measurable efficiency gains, whether in grid management, customer engagement, digital twins, field service or other functions, the research finds. They should choose providers that improve safety and long-term performance by making operations more data-driven, governed and ready for future requirements.

For its 2025 Buyers Guides™ for Energy, ISG produced three Buyers Guides — Energy, Oil and Gas and Power and Utilities — each with software categories for the essential products in that segment of the energy sector. A total of 33 providers were assessed: ABB, AspenTech, AssetWorks, Bentley Systems, CGI, Comarch, Eaton, ETAP, Fluentgrid, GE Vernova, Hexagon, Hitachi Energy, IBM, IFS, Itron, Kapture CX, KloudGin, Landis+Gyr, Microsoft, Minsait, OATI, Oracle, OverIT, Praxedo, PTC, Ramco, Salesforce, SAP, Schneider Electric, ServicePower, Siemens, Tantalus, Uplight.

ISG Research ranks software providers in five evaluation categories: Overall, Product Experience (incorporating Capability and Platform) and Customer Experience. Providers ranked in the top three for each evaluation category are named as Leaders. Within each platform category, those with the most Leader rankings are named as Overall Leaders.

The Overall Leaders of the 2025 Buyers Guide™ for Energy were the following:

Energy: IFS was the top Overall Leader, followed by Oracle and GE Vernova. IFS was designated a Leader in five evaluation categories, Oracle in five and GE Vernova in four. All three Overall Leaders were rated Exemplary. No providers were rated Innovative.

The Overall Leaders of the 2025 Buyers Guide™ for Oil and Gas were the following:

Oil and Gas: IFS was the top Overall Leader, followed by GE Vernova and Oracle. IFS was designated a Leader in five evaluation categories, GE Vernova in four and Oracle in four. All three Overall Leaders were rated Exemplary. SAP was rated Innovative.

Oil and Gas Digital Twin: GE Vernova was the top Overall Leader, followed by IFS and PTC. GE Vernova was designated a Leader in five evaluation categories, IFS in five and PTC in three. GE Vernova, IFS, IBM and SAP were rated Exemplary. PTC was rated Innovative.

Oil and Gas EAM: GE Vernova was the top Overall Leader, followed by IFS and Oracle. GE Vernova was designated a Leader in four evaluation categories, IFS in five and Oracle in five. All three Overall Leaders were rated Exemplary, along with IBM and SAP. PTC was rated Innovative.

Oil and Gas Field Service Management: IFS was the top Overall Leader, followed by Oracle and GE Vernova. IFS was designated a Leader in five evaluation categories, Oracle in five and GE Vernova in three. All three Overall Leaders were rated Exemplary, along with Salesforce and SAP. IBM was rated Innovative.

Oil and Gas Predictive Maintenance: GE Vernova was the top Overall Leader, followed by IFS and Oracle. Each was designated a Leader in five evaluation categories. All three Overall Leaders were rated Exemplary, along with IBM and SAP. Hitachi Energy was rated Innovative.

The Overall Leaders of the 2025 Buyers Guide™ for Power and Utilities were the following:

Power and Utilities: GE Vernova was the top Overall Leader, followed by Oracle and IFS. Each was designated a Leader in five evaluation categories. All three Overall Leaders were rated Exemplary, along with SAP. No providers were rated Innovative.

Power and Utilities Customer Engagement: IFS was the top Overall Leader, followed by Oracle and Salesforce. IFS was designated a Leader in five evaluation categories, Oracle in five and Salesforce in three. All three Overall Leaders were rated Exemplary, along with GE Vernova, Hitachi Energy, IBM, PTC and SAP. Kapture CX, KloudGin and Praxedo were rated Innovative.

Power and Utilities Digital Twin: GE Vernova was the top Overall Leader, followed by IFS and Oracle. GE Vernova was designated a Leader in five evaluation categories, IFS in four and Oracle in three. All three Overall Leaders were rated Exemplary, along with Siemens. Hitachi Energy and PTC were rated Innovative.

Power and Utilities EAM: GE Vernova was the top Overall Leader, followed by IFS and Oracle. GE Vernova was designated a Leader in four evaluation categories, IFS in five and Oracle in five. All three Overall Leaders were rated Exemplary, along with IBM, PTC and SAP. Hitachi Energy was rated Innovative.

Power and Utilities Field Service: IFS was the top Overall Leader, followed by GE Vernova and Oracle. IFS was designated a Leader in five evaluation categories, GE Vernova in four and Oracle in five. All three Overall Leaders were rated Exemplary, along with IBM, Microsoft, PTC, Salesforce and SAP. Hitachi Energy was rated Innovative.

Power and Utilities Grid: GE Vernova was the top Overall Leader, followed by Oracle and Hitachi Energy. GE Vernova was designated a Leader in five evaluation categories, Oracle in five and Hitachi Energy in three. All three Overall Leaders were rated Exemplary, along with AspenTech, CGI, Schneider Electric and Siemens. ETAP and Hexagon were rated Innovative.

Power and Utilities Predictive Maintenance: GE Vernova was the top Overall Leader, followed by IFS and Oracle. Each was designated a Leader in five evaluation categories. All three Overall Leaders were rated Exemplary, along with IBM and SAP. Hitachi Energy and PTC were rated Innovative.

“Integrated software platforms using AI, automation and analytics enable companies to prepare for ongoing change in the energy sector,” said David Menninger, executive director, ISG research. “This research analyzes providers and their products across the energy spectrum, with rankings and ratings that allow energy enterprises to find the best fit for their requirements.”

The ISG Buyers Guides™ for Energy are the distillation of more than a year of market and product research efforts. The research is not sponsored nor influenced by software providers and is conducted solely to help enterprises optimize their business and IT software investments.

Visit this webpage to learn more about the ISG Buyers Guides™ for Energy and read executive summaries of each of the three reports. The complete reports, including provider rankings across seven product and customer experience dimensions and detailed research findings on each provider, are available by contacting ISG Research.

About ISG

ISG (Nasdaq: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

Press Contacts:

Laura Hupprich, ISG

+1 203 517 3100

laura.hupprich@isg-one.com

Julianna Sheridan, Matter Communications for ISG

+1 978 518 4520

isg@matternow.com