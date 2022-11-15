Energous to Demonstrate Over-the-Air Wireless Charging Technology for Intelligent IoT Deployments at electronica 2022

Energous-powered demonstrations include the company’s first wirelessly powered CO2 sensors, Wiliot IoT Pixel Tags, and evaluation kits for Wireless Power Networks

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks for IoT, today announced that the company will be demonstrating its advanced wireless power network technology and WattUp-powered partner products at its booth at electronica 2022 in Munich, Germany November 15-18.

Demonstrations at the Energous booth (#C2.561) at electronica 2022 include:

CO2 Sensor Demo with Sensirion: Showcase of maintenance-free CO2 sensors powered wirelessly over the air from Energous WattUp PowerBridges for Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) improvement in industrial and commercial applications.

: Demonstration of ESLs powered by Energous WattUp technology for IoT and retail applications. Wirelessly Powered Sensor Evaluation Kit: In partnership with Atmosic, Energous will highlight its Wirelessly Powered Sensor evaluation kit, which combines an Energous 1W WattUp PowerBridge with two Atmosic-based battery-free sensors and a mobile application to receive sensor data via Bluetooth LE.

“The explosion of IoT devices in recent years has highlighted a growing hurdle for deployments: how to provide this expanding industry and its devices with reliable and consistent power without relying on batteries or power cables,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “Energous has been developing a range of wireless power solutions across various applications designed to solve this industry bottleneck and we are excited to showcase them for electronica 2022 attendees.”

electronica 2022, which takes place from November 15 to 18, will bring the international electronics industry together at the Munich exhibition grounds under the motto “Driving sustainable progress.” Through products and solutions, exhibitors at the world’s leading trade fair, ranging from start-ups to global corporations, will show what role electronics plays in paving the way for sustainable technologies for future societal topics. A comprehensive supporting program with conferences and forums offers room for personal and professional exchange.

WattUp PowerBridge transmitters from Energous are capable of charging multiple devices simultaneously at-a-distance using RF-based wireless power. Transmitting from 1W and up to 15W, WattUp PowerBridges send power to and also act as a data link for connected IoT devices such as sensors, Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs), IoT tags, batteryless devices and more. Multiple WattUp PowerBridge transmitters can be meshed together to create a WattUp wireless power network covering unlimited distances for large footprint deployments such as retail stores, industrial warehouses, manufacturing plants, logistics hubs and more. WattUp PowerBridges provide a consistent level of power for IoT devices while ushering in a new reality of batteryless, mobile, waterproof, maintenance-free, and easier-to-implement devices.

To schedule time for a demo at electronica 2022, please visit https://energous.com/schedule-a-demo/ or stop by the Energous booth (#C2.561). To learn more about Energous, please visit Energous.com or follow the company’s corporate pages on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, our statements about the future of the global wireless charging industry, statements about our technology and its expected functionality, and statements with respect to the success of our collaborations with our partners. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of any necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, together with the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

