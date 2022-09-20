Energous Presenting to Investors at Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc.

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Management to Share Corporate Overview and Technology Demonstration at Investor Lunch Event on September 20, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, today announced that Energous’ Chief Executive Officer, Cesar Johnston, and Acting Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Finance, Bill Mannina, will present to investors at an upcoming lunch event hosted by Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., in New York City, on September 20, 2022.

During the meeting, Johnston and Mannina will share an Energous corporate overview, as well as conduct a demonstration featuring the company’s WattUp® technology. A copy of the company’s updated presentation will be available on the investor section of the company’s IR website https://ir.energous.com/ at 11 a.m. ET on the day of the event.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the advancement of Wireless Power Networks to meet the growing power demands of today’s devices and tomorrow’s innovations. Its award-winning, RF-based WattUp® technology supports both near field and at-a-distance wireless power, enabling flexible device designs without cumbersome power cables or replaceable batteries. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs for the expanding ecosystem of devices within industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities, and medical applications. The company has received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance WPT and has been awarded more than 200 patents for its WattUp® technology.

Contacts

Energous Investor Relations:
Padilla IR

IR@energous.com

Energous Corporate Communications:
Gordon Bell

gbell@energous.com

