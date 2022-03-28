Energous Announces WiGL is Leveraging its WattUp Technology for Wireless Power Network Deployment

Developer of touchless wireless charging using award-winning WattUp wireless power transfer technology for new applications

SAN JOSE, Calif. & HAMPTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, today announced that WiGL, a developer of touchless wireless charging for IoT devices, is leveraging the award-winning WattUp technology for wireless power network deployment in new applications. Energous’ WattUp technology enables WiGL to develop and deploy wireless power networks in rugged and harsh environments where reliance on charging cables or replacing batteries to keep them powered is not ideal and often impossible.

“Energous is excited to see another company using our WattUp technology for a new application where wireless power networks have clear advantages,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO at Energous. “WattUp can deliver consistent and reliable levels of power to devices at a distance to allow for fully ruggedized and waterproof devices without open charging ports that can compromise their integrity and without the need to frequently replace batteries.”

Many electronic devices are used and deployed in harsh environments where dust, moisture, and other variables can cause damage to the internals of the device that may be exposed to the elements through charging ports or when manually opened for battery replacement. With Energous’ WattUp technology, WiGL is developing a wireless power network solution which eliminates the dependence on charging cables, open ports, or battery doors in devices, greatly reducing potential complications to their physical integrity while ensuring they are consistently and reliably charged at all times.

“The environments that our customers operate in are often very harsh, complicating the ability to keep their devices fully charged and operational,” said Ahmad Glover, founder and CEO of WiGL. “We’re excited to use Energous’ WattUp technology to develop wireless power networks that solve the electrical power challenges facing today’s military.”

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

About WiGL

WiGL (pronounced “wiggle”) aims to help people ditch their reliance on charging cords and wires, giving them the freedom and autonomy to embrace true wireless power for their electronic devices. WiGL is building solutions supporting next generation wireless charging solutions that send energy through the air directly to electronic devices and was recently awarded a contract with the U.S. Air Force.

