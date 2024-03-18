Energous Announces Velociti as Preferred Deployment Partner and Value-Added Reseller

Leading global technology solutions provider will expand reach of Energous’ wireless power network technology for retail, healthcare, logistics and warehousing applications

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based intelligent wireless power networks, today announced Velociti Inc. (“Velociti”) as a preferred system integration partner and worldwide value added reseller (VAR) for its technology. Velociti, who deploys advanced enterprise technology solutions to some of the largest brands in the world, provides expansion opportunities into new markets, applications and customers for Energous’ wireless power technology across retail, healthcare, logistics, warehousing and more.





Missouri-based Velociti designs, deploys and supports the technology that enterprise clients rely on to keep pace in the rapidly evolving connected supply chain. Bridging the gap between technology providers and enterprise customers across a wide range of markets. Velociti has successfully deployed technology solutions to businesses of all sizes – including numerous Fortune 500s – across North America and worldwide.

“IoT deployments are penetrating a broad spectrum of markets globally, transforming industries as they scale and delivering tremendous value. With this scale comes the need to provide consistent, reliable power to billions of IoT devices that currently remain too reliant on charging cables and toxic replaceable batteries,” said Cesar Johnston, President and CEO of Energous. “Velociti’s decades of experience providing and supporting cutting-edge technology solutions to businesses all over the world combined with our leadership in the development of RF Wireless Power Networks is a win-win combination providing our future customers with the opportunity to reach new markets and find new value in the growing ecosystem of IoT devices.”

Velociti has installed Energous’ wireless power technology – including 1W and 2W PowerBridge transmitter systems – and Wiliot IoT Pixel tags at its Innovation Lab in Riverside, MO to showcase advanced use cases across multiple markets and applications.

“For nearly three decades, Velociti has changed the way technology powers some of the most important businesses in the world,” said Ryan Powell, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Velociti. “We are relentless in our approach to bridging the gap between technology providers and enterprise customers in need of business-changing solutions and services. We are excited to launch this mutually beneficial partnership with Energous’ RF Wireless Power Network solutions that are solving a vital and growing challenge for the expanding world of IoT.”

Energous’ wireless charging solutions help businesses across numerous industries including retail, healthcare and industrial to eliminate wires, and disposable batteries through its leading certified proprietary technology and a strong IP portfolio with over 250 patents.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) has been pioneering wireless charging over distance technology since 2012. Today, as the global leader in wireless charging over distance, its networks are safely and seamlessly powering its customers’ RF-based systems in a variety of industries, including retail, industrial, healthcare and more. Its total network solution is designed to support a variety of applications, including inventory and asset tracking, smart manufacturing, electronic shelf labels, IoT sensors, digital supply chain management, inventory management, loss prevention, patient/people tracking and sustainability initiatives. The number of industries and applications it serves is rapidly growing as it works to support the next generation of the IoT ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to statements about the future of the global wireless charging industry and statements about our technology and its expected functionality. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

About Velociti Inc.

A global provider of enterprise technology solutions for nearly 30 years, Missouri-based Velociti helps meet complex business needs by optimizing technology investments, lowering costs, and improving employee and customer acceptance. Its innovative design, rapid installation and deployment, and VeloCare proactive support services for a broad range of transportation and networking technologies are provided by a highly experienced team of engineers, project managers, certified technicians and call center staff. Velociti serves transportation, construction, retail, food service, manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, government, hospitality, and outdoor venues, including many Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit http://www.velociti.com or call toll-free (855)-233-7210.

