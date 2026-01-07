Energage and WTOP News to Honor D.C.’s 2026 Top Workplaces

Leading employer recognition award celebrates companies committed to exceptional employee experience and workplace excellence

EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#DCTopWorkplaces--Energage, the HR technology company behind the Top Workplaces employer recognition program, today announced a new partnership with WTOP News to recognize the best employers across the greater Washington, D.C., area. The award spotlights companies that prioritize the workplace experience and build exceptional workplace cultures where employees feel valued, supported, and empowered to do their best work.

Top Workplaces winners are determined by employee feedback collected through the confidential, research-backed Energage Workplace Survey. It measures key culture drivers proven to predict organizational success and employee engagement. The methodology is informed by insights from millions of employees across more than 70,000 organizations and refined over 20 years of research.

“Top Workplaces helps organizations stand out in a highly competitive talent market by giving employees a voice and employers credible recognition,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “Partnering with WTOP expands the reach and impact of this program, helping area employers strengthen their employer brand, increase visibility, and attract top talent.”

All organizations with 50 or more employees in the Washington, D.C., region are eligible to participate, including public, private, nonprofit, and government employers. There is no cost to nominate, participate, or win the award. Nominations will be accepted now through January 30, 2026, and the winners will be announced in June 2026.

“WTOP is proud to carry forward the Top Workplaces program, recognizing and supporting exceptional local employers. As the go-to place for news and information in Washington, D.C., this partnership felt like a natural fit,” said Joel Oxley, president of WTOP and Hubbard Radio Washington D.C.

Anyone can nominate an employer by visiting: www.topworkplaces.com/nominate/washington-dc/

In addition to regional recognition, participating companies may also be eligible for national Top Workplaces awards across culture excellence and industry categories — all based on the same single survey.

For more information on Top Workplaces awards and to learn how your organization can be recognized, visit www.topworkplaces.com.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is an HR technology company on a mission to help organizations build and brand exceptional workplace cultures. We power the Top Workplaces employer recognition program and deliver actionable, research-backed employee survey insights that fuel professional growth and elevate employer brands. Our comprehensive talent experience platform combines cutting-edge tools, expert guidance, and built-in personalization to cultivate cultures that boost engagement, improve retention, attract top talent, and drive better business results. Learn more at energage.com and topworkplaces.com.

About WTOP News

WTOP has served the Washington region since 1926 and has been in the news format since 1969. WTOP is Washington’s top news source, serving the metro area 24/7 with news, traffic, and weather. WTOP can be heard on 103.5 FM in the metro area, 107.7 FM in Stafford, Virginia, and 103.9 FM in Frederick, Maryland. WTOP’s live stream and news content are available on any device at WTOP.com. WTOP and its sister news operation, Federal News Network, are owned by Hubbard Radio, LLC.

Media Contact

Bob Helbig

Media Partnerships Director

bob.helbig@energage.com

Media Contact

Elly Rowe

Marketing Director, WTOP News & Federal News Network

erowe@wtop.com